More Talent Joins Indonesia’s ‘Agency’ – ATF Bulletin

MORE TALENT JOINS ‘AGENCY’



Indonesia’s Miles Films and SK Global Entertainment have revealed more of the talent participating in their “The Talent Agency” (aka “Harbungi Agen Guei”) the local version of the hit French series, “Call My Agent!.” Other recurring roles go to Sheryl Sheinafia, Chicco Kurniawan, Dea Panendra, and Agni Pratistha. Guest stars in the series—who play a version of themselves—include Luna Maya, Tara Basro, Zara Adhisty, Adipati Dolken, comedians Pandji Pragiwaksono and Soleh Solihun, and young stars Kevin Ardilova and Bio One. The show is now in post-production and will air on Disney+ from next year. Miles Films’ Mira Lesmana and Riri Riza are showrunners with Teddy Soeriaatmadja (“Lovely Man”, “Affliction”) directing. The show was teased last week at Disney’s content showcase in Singapore.

FREMANTLE EXPANDS ASIA LEADERSHIP



Fremantle has announced two senior promotions in its management team in Asia. Ganesh Rajaram has been appointed CEO Asia and Latin America, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this newly created role, reporting to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of Fremantle’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with local MDs of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. Rajaram will continue to be based in Singapore. Simultaneously, Haryaty Rahman has been promoted to EVP sales, Asia, also from Jan. 1, 2023. In this expanded senior role, replacing Rajaram, she will drive Fremantle’s distribution strategy in the region partnering with local broadcasters and platforms to place Fremantle’s formats and content across Asia. Based in Singapore, Haryaty will report to Jens Richter.