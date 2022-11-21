Streaming Video Grows in Southeast Asia as New Platforms Spur Market Leaders – Study

Paid video subscriptions and viewership grew in Southeast Asia in the third quarter of the year, according to a new report. Activity was juiced by Amazon Prime Video’s push into the region, live sports from Vidio and strong content supply from leaders Netflix, Disney+ and Viu.



The Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics report from research firm Media Partners Asia shows viewership up by 6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Netflix led premium video viewership in all five of the Southeast Asian markets covered by the report – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia – and accounted for 42% of premium video viewing time ahead of Viu with 13% and Tencent’s WeTv with 10%.



The region added 2.5 million net new subscribers in the period to reach 43.5 million total subscriptions.



Indonesia’s Vidio led regional subscriber growth, reflecting a strong quarter for local football league Liga 1 and the Premier League, despite disruptions to both late in the quarter. It ended Q3 2022 with 4 million subscribers. Amazon Prime Video’s localization efforts in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand had robust early traction, with approximately 400,000 net additions, while Netflix had a strong, marketing-driven quarter in the Philippines as the market geared up for the long-awaited launch of Disney+. Disney+ also made a good start in the Philippines with what MPA described as “rational pricing.”



Analyzed by content origin, some 38% of premium video viewership is for Korean-made content, far ahead of the 22%recorded by U.S. content and 13% for Chinese content.



“The growth of Vidio and Prime Video have thus far expanded the Southeast Asia streaming universe. Breakout Korean hits such as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ helped boost Netflix’s consumption leadership in Southeast Asia, while Disney’s ‘Big Mouth’ and Amazon’s ‘Love In Contract’ also generated strong buzz,” said MPA analyst Dhivya T said.



“Korean dramas are the top streamed premium video category with 32% of total viewership. In Indonesia and Thailand, high quality local content remains critical. Originals such as ‘Love Mechanics’ (WeTV), ‘School Tales The Series’ (Netflix) and ‘The Sexy Doctor is Mine’ (Vidio) were highlights in the third quarter. Disney+’s Philippines launch, Vidio’s momentum, and strong local slates from Netflix and Amazon are expected to drive SVOD growth in Q4, though consumer sentiment has weakened in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Together with competitive intensity and a new focus on improved monetisation, this could lead to new dynamics and trends playing out in the fourth quarter and over 2023.”