Ryan Reynolds, Graham Norton to Headline Just for Laughs London

Ryan Reynolds and Graham Norton are among the headliners for the first-ever edition of Just for Laughs London, a four-day comedy festival from Just for Laughs in collaboration with AEG Presents and the O2.

Reynolds will participate in an in-person conversation with Rob Delaney about his career, while Norton is set to host a special curated variety gala. The first slate of programming also includes appearances by Katherine Ryan, Reggie Watts, Aisling Bea, Rob Delaney, The Horne Section, Adam Buxton, Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious, “The Receipts Podcast,” Elis James and John Robins, Shaparak Khorsandi and more.

“Every year, without a doubt, the British contingent of comedians at JFL Montreal are one of the highlights of our event, which I credit to the comedians’ distinctiveness, originality and a point of view unlike any other,” said Bruce Hills, president of Just for Laughs, in a statement. “Now is the perfect time for us to bring our festival to shine the international spotlight on the incredible UK scene, while also bringing global comedy stars to join forces in producing one epic comedy celebration.”

Just for Laughs London will feature multi-comic shows, live podcast recordings, Q&As and cast panels at various venues in the O2 Arena. In addition, the comedy festival is joining forces with Comic Relief to program two to three shows that will raise money for the charity organization.

“At Comic Relief, we believe in the power of comedy and entertainment to drive positive change across the world. That’s why I’m delighted to be hosting this special show at the very first Just for Laughs festival in the UK, with AEG and the O2,” said Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis. “I am incredibly excited about sharing the stage with some of the superstars who’ve helped us raise more than £1.5 billion in the last 35 years… and dropping some juicy morsels of backstage gossip into the open mouths — and/or ears — of our lovely audience of diehard comedy fans.”

Just for Laughs London will take place March 2-5, 2023, at the O2. Tickets go on sale Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. GMT.