Mirror Concert Tragedy: Hong Kong Police Make Arrests

Hong Kong police made a series of arrests early on Friday morning in connection with the severe injuries that happened in July when a large LED screen fell on to the stage where local Canto-pop group Mirror was performing.

Media sources in Hong Kong said that police raided the homes of several people from 6:30 a.m. local time and arrested five – four men and one woman. All five are believed to be connected to Engineering Impact or its subcontractor Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering.

According to the South China Morning Post, they are being detained on charges of fraud or causing an object to fall from height.

The incident occurred on July 28 at the Hong Kong Coliseum concert venue in front of 20,000 fans.

Dancers Mo Li Kai-yin and Chang Tsz-fung suffered injuries. While Chang was discharged the next day, Li suffered severe injuries and possibly lasting injuries. He remains currently in hospital.

The Hong Kong government set up multiple inquiries into the incident. One revealed in preliminary findings in August that the weight of the screen had been incorrectly calculated. It also reported use of a substandard cable and an incorrectly installed rope guard.

Fraud charges, which carry a potential 14-year jail term, could be applied as investigations are believed to show that the weight of the screen was reported to be 520 pounds, when in fact it should have been 520 kilograms. A kilogram is the equivalent of 2.2 pounds.

Police and government spokespeople have yet to comment on the arrests.