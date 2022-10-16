Marie Kreutzer’s ‘Corsage’ Takes Top Honors at London Film Festival

The 66th annual British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival announced winners Saturday evening for a competition group representing a diverse selection of stories ranging from period pieces to eerie thrillers. Writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” was recognized with the festival’s highest honor — the best film award — continuing the historical drama’s festival praise after lead actress Vicky Krieps was awarded the Un Certain Regard best performance prize at Cannes.

Set during Christmas in 1877, “Corsage” follows Empress Elizabeth as she attempts to find liberation from the stifling conformity of her stuffy, image-focused lifestyle as a Vienna royal. Though the film is in part based on the historical figure, who reigned for 44 years, artistic deviations are made in the former ruler’s story.

“The best film award goes to Marie Kreutzer’s masterfully realised film ‘Corsage’ for its mesmerising and original interpretation of the life of the Austrian Empress Elisabeth,” the official competition jury wrote. “The jury was completely seduced by Vicky Krieps’ sublime performance of a woman out of time trapped in her own iconography and her rebellious yearning for liberation.”

Other awards up for grabs at the festival included the Sutherland award, reserved for a stand-out directorial debut; the Grierson award, awarded to a feature-length documentary of cultural significance; the short film award and the best immersive art and XR award. The audience award, which has previously only been designated to a feature film, was also introduced in the short film category this year.

Read the full list of winners at the 66th annual BFI London Film Festival below:

Official Competition — Best Film Award

“Corsage,” directed by Marie Kreutzer

First Feature Competition — Sutherland Award

“1976,” directed by Manuela Martelli

Documentary Competition — Grierson Award

“All That Breathes,” directed by Shaunak Sen

Short Film Competition — Short Film Award

“I Have No Legs, and I Must Run,” directed by Yue Li

Immersive Art and XR Competition — Best Immersive Art and XR Award

“As Mine Exactly,” directed by Charlie Shackleton

Audience Award (Feature)

“Blue Bag Life,” directed by Lisa Selby, Rebecca Hirsch Lloyd-Evans and Alex Fry

Audience Award (Short)

“Drop Out,” directed by Ade Femzo