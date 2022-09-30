KC Global Media Embarks on Scripted Series ‘Jonesy’ – Global Bulletin

KC GLOBAL EMBARKS ON SCRIPTED SERIES ‘ JONESY’

KC Global Media, which operates a string of channels across Asia including AXN, anime channel Animax, South Korea’s ONE and Japanese entertainment channel GEM, has unveiled its first script development of a sci-fi live action series, “Jonesy.” The show is a sci-fi fantasy thriller action-comedy series set in the year 2029, with eight episodes of 15-20 minutes each. Production will be with Singapore-based production agency, Monochromatic Pictures, while development is supported through the Capability Partnership Programme (CPP) operated by the country’s Infocomm Media Development Authority. The show sees an internet crazy shut-in man driven to extremes by violent weather systems which carry with them supernatural beasts intent on devouring humankind. With his imaginary friend, the man learns to navigate the new world alone, confront his fears, battle colorful foes, and become humanity’s new hope when he kills one of the monsters during a livestream.

EARLY MORNING KARMIC REVENGE

Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE), another pan-Asian channels operator, announced its second original production “3AM” for its Thrill channel. The show was produced in collaboration with Adrian Teh of Act 2 Pictures in Malaysia who acts as executive producer. Directed by three of Malaysia’s up-and-coming directors – Heng Aik Siong, Ang Yee Sien and Yong Choon Lin – the series consists of stories, with common themes of vengefulness and karmic retribution happening at 3am; a woman avenging her spouse’s cheating; a newcomer at work who offends the ghosts in his office; a girl who kills innocents for her revenge plan; a group of friends with complicated relationships on a camping trip; and a man who judges others by his own standards. The series features prominent stars from Malaysia, including Coby Chong, Fabian Loo and Ruby Yap.

MEANINGFUL IMPACT

Leading film industry names including include Shaun Grant (“Nitram,” “The Snowtown Murders”), Kai Yu Wu (“The Flash,” “Paper Girls”), Sarah Lambert (“Lambs of God,” “Love Child”), Stuart Beattie (“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “I Frankenstein”), Hunter Covington (“Community,” “Black AF”) and Stacy Traub (“Black-Ish,” “Glee”) take on roles as mentors to nine aspiring screenwriters at accelerator program Impact Australia. The eight-week event launched in Melbourne Tuesday and runs for eight-weeks, culminating in the Pitch Day in January 2023. It is backed by Impact and Gentle Giant Media Group, and backed by Screen Australia, the University of Melbourne, VicScreen, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland and Screen Canberra. The nine selected are: “Other People,” by Jordan Prosser; “After Her,” by Sunanda Sachatrakul; “Don’t You Remember,” by Dannika Horvat; “Norfolk,” by Elias Jamieson Brown; “The Mandala,” by Joel Perlgut and Victoria Zerbst; “The Almost Insufferable Burden of Being a Talented Woman,” by Siobhan Domingo; “Roxbury Manor,” by Paul Clarke; and “Poly” by Naomi Telushkin.