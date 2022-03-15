Jericho Rosales Set as Star of ‘Sellblock’ Philippines Prison Action Series – FilMart

Philippines star Jericho Rosales (“Basurero,” “Siargao,” “Pacquiao: The Movie”) has been announced as headlining the cast of “Sellblock” an upcoming scripted TV prison series. The show is hatched by Manila-based ABS-CBN and its production partner BlackOps Studios Asia.

It was first announced last month as part of BlackOps’ genre slate of projects with its creative partner Psyops8, and its coproduction partners Story Arch Pictures and Agog Film Productions. The Film Development Council of the Philippines has also voiced its support for this project.

BlackOps also announced that Hong Kong-based New Asia Ferrell Asset Management Limited is joining as a financial partner.

Other actors joining the cast of “Sellblock” include Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado and RK Bagatsing. Further acting leads will be announced in the coming weeks.

Former broadcast giant, ABS-CBN is the largest media and entertainment group in the Philippines and is now increasing its focus on content production for global audiences.

“ABS-CBN is excited to announce that ‘Sellblock’ will be headlined by our very own Jericho Rosales. In his nearly three decade-long career Jericho has earned the title of ‘Asian drama king’ and is one of our network’s finest homegrown talents and country’s top leading men,” said Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN international production and co-production. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to showcase Filipino talent on the global stage.”

Both BlackOps and Psyops8 are headed by Pedring Lopez (Netflix’s “Maria,” “Darkroom,” “Geisha of Death”), a producer-director who has worked across commercials, post-production and studio management. Story Arch, which will represent the entire slate in the U.S., is headed by Jason Lin, an executive who has previous experience at China’s Alibaba Pictures and Jet Li Studios and at investment bank Morgan Stanley. Agog spans both production and finance and includes executives Guy Orlebar and veteran production specialist Mike Leeder (“Triple Threat”).