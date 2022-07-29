Jennifer Lopez in Capri to Perform at Charity Gala for Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez is on the Italian island of Capri where she’s set to perform on Saturday at a Ukraine-focused charity gala for UNICEF.

After being sighted earlier this week in Paris with newly married husband Ben Affleck, Lopez disembarked late Thursday on Capri, alone, ahead of Saturday’s exclusive event.

Expected guests at the gala, which is called LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF, include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx — who have been spotted by Italian paparazzi together earlier this week in a Capri night club — as well as Elon Musk’s mother, the supermodel Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The intimate Capri charity event will take place in the island’s Certosa di San Giacomo, a 14th-century monastery with a large grassy cloister area and a stunning view of the Mediterranean.

Lopez will be the main musical act at the exclusive gala, where the hit-making DJ Diplo and actor and singer Sofia Carson, who are both from the U.S., as well as Switzerland’s DJ Cruz, are among other artists that are expected to take the stage, Italy’s La Repubblica reported.

Past editions of the charity concert have been complemented with performances by the likes of John Legend, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, as well as Rita Ora, Ricky Martin and Ellie Goulding, according to Variety sister publication Women’s Wear Daily, which broke the news in May that Lopez would headline the Capri gala.

After kicking off with musical entertainment, the event will be followed by a lavish dinner and a charity auction.

The guest list also includes Dutch supermodel and actor Lara Stone; U.S. producer and director Tonya Lewis Lee; Saudi producer and philanthropist Mohammed Al Turki; and, from Italy, singer and songwriter Sangiovanni and actor Matilde Gioli, according to La Repubblica.

During the charity gala, UNICEF representatives based in Ukraine will join the soirée remotely. A documentary will also screen, detailing the work being done by UNICEF at the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps in Jordan that welcome Syrian children and their families.