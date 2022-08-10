Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time

Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers.

The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands.

Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up.

The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein each year.

“We absolutely cannnot believe what just happened: The Wacken Open Air 2023 is completely sold out after a record time of 6 hours – all tickets are sold out!” the organizers said a statement. “Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us! You are the best fans in the world! So we can’t wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more great bands and a festival with which we will take you back to the age of the Vikings – officially on four days instead of three!”

The latest edition of Wacken – the first to take place since 2019 due to the pandemic – took place last weekend. Slipknot headlined alongside acts including Judas Priest, Limp Bizkit and Lacuna Coil.

For those still hoping to attend next year, all is not lost: there is a waiting list in operation, official travel partners still have some tickets and individual tickets may still come up on the ticket page occasionally.

But organizers warned fans not to buy tickets from third parties.