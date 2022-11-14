Intermission Launches Funds for Short Films – Global Bulletin

NEW FUNDS FOR SHORTS



U.K.-based creative agency, Intermission Film has announced the launch of Next Up The Intermission Short Film Fund, a new fund offering filmmakers the opportunity to create work supported by leading industry creatives. The fund is divided into two parts Get it Shot, a production fund and Get It Finished, a finishing fund. The once per year application for the production fund is open until Dec. 20, 2022, and will see two filmmakers being awarded GBP10,000 ($11,800) as well as development and editorial support. The finishing fund is a rolling fund open year-round offering support to two films per year. Filmmakers will be able to apply for a full post package, including on and offline edit, MGFX (if required) and a poster. Intermission specialises in the creation of AV, motion design and key art for film and television. Founded in 2012 by Sam Cryer, the company now has offices in New York, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Paris. It has previously invested in short films including Gavin Scott Whitfield’s BIFA-nominated “An Everyday Act,” Jack Benjamin Gill’s “Doggerland,” Ellie Rogers’ “Chickenshit,” and Tommy Gillard’s short “Slow Burn.”

DRAG ON



Hong Kong-based TV content distributor O4 Media has teamed up with World of Wonder to represent the Drag Race television format in multiple territories in Asia. Since launching competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2007, World of Wonder has co-produced over 700 hours of Drag Race content. Local versions include the U.K., France, Italy, Canada, Spain and ‘Down Under’ (Australia and New Zealand).

O4 Media will also be introducing broadcasters across Asia to the companion series “Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” where the nation’s top celebrities pull off a lip sync performance whilst using drag to create a new persona that hides their true identity from the audience until they exit the show. Both formats will be introduced to potential buyers at next month’s Asian Television Forum in Singapore.

“We’re super excited to be involved with a format that champions diversity and inclusivity at such a high level. Having already been produced in nearly 20 countries and with a huge number of international awards under its belt, we can’t wait to make a difference and expand on ‘Drag Race’ productions in Asia,” said Gary Pudney, founder and MD of O4 Media.

NIPPON FORMATS



Japanese broadcaster and producer, Nippon TV will be heading to this year’s ATF in Singapore with new unscripted reality singing competition genre format, “Vocals Like Locals” and a drama format for the Gen-Z audience, “First Kiss Boys” and “First Kiss Ladies” (10 episodes of 30 mins each). “Vocals like Locals” sees amateur singers from all over the world perform a local hit from their favorite foreign country and try to sound like a native of their selected country. “First Kiss Boys” follows the chronicles of a schoolboy who lives in a rural town who tries to use his skills of creating lyrics to express himself. One day he receives his first kiss from a beautiful young girl; however, she suddenly moves to another school. That leads to a 30-day summer adventure when the young man finds that the girl actually stars in a dating reality show for women. That shown is “First Kiss Ladies,” in which six women that live under the same roof try to capture the heart of one man.

Nippon TV introduced three new titles last month at MIPCOM. The two additions are new to ATF.

SOHU SUFFERS



Sohu, one of China’s leading online video and games companies, on Monday reported third quarter results that showed the ravages of a slowing economy and other macro impacts. Its total revenues were $185 million, down 14% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter. Losses of $22 million replaced net income of $12 million in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of $9 million in the second quarter of 2022. “We faced severe headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. Thanks to strict budget controls and the solid performance of our online game business, our bottom-line performance for the quarter was well above expectations,” said Dr. Charles Zhang, chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited. Zhang said that the company is developing science and knowledge-based live broadcasting, and compelling content and events, under the Sohu Video umbrella. Online games also performed well during the quarter, with revenues exceeding prior guidance. China’s biggest entertainment tech firms Alibaba and Tencent both report their quarterly figures later this week.

ANIMAL PROWESS



“Animal” by Cyril Dion of France has won this year’s Young Audience Award 2022. The winner was revealed during an online award ceremony on Sunday evening in Erfurt, Germany. The show was streamed live on the YAA website. The award honours European films for an audience between 12 and 14 years and has been an official category of the European Film Awards since 2012. The winner was chosen by young juries from 42 European countries watching the three nominated films online as well as in over 50 movie theatres throughout Europe.