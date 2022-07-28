GHY Culture Emulates TikTok With Short-Form Drama Series – Global Bulletin

SHORT-FORMAT DRAMA

The Goddess Hotel G.H.Y Culture Media

GHY Culture & Media, a mainland China-focused entertainment company from Singapore, has launched a slate of short drama series that it says mirror the professionally-generated short format developed by Chinese platforms Douyin and Bilibili. Its first three are fantasy “Goddess Hotel,” urban fantasy-light comedy “Miss Tanya” and sci-fi comedy “Ability Bureau.” Each short drama series is slated to run for 2 or 3 seasons, with 12 to 16 episodes per season, and each episode delivered at approximately 3 minutes. Involving Singapore production teams and actors, each project is estimated to cost between S$350,000 to S$1.6 million ($250,000 – $1.15 million) to produce. GHY describes the slate as Singapore-China collaborations, but it does not disclose if there is a Chinese co-producer. Instead, it reveals that they will be simultaneously released on Douyin and TikTok, Douyin’s global English counterpart, with versions in English, Bahasa Indonesian and Thai. GHY says that it aims to establish a cultural bridge between Singapore, Southeast Asia and Chinese markets for brands and consumers and that its films will appeal chiefly to women over 25 and Gen Z populations.

RETURN OF THE RED CARPET

The Asian Academy Creative Awards are to return as an in-person event in Singapore after two years using a virtual stage. The Grand Awards will be held on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, and the gala and red carpet on Dec. 8. The National winners conference will be staged across the morning of the same two days. The confirmed dates mean that the AAAs align with the Singapore Media Festival umbrella event that also includes the Singapore Film Festival, conferences and the ATF rights market. The awards and gala final will be staged over two evenings Chijmes Hall, an historic chapel that was the location for the wedding scene in “Crazy Rich Asians.” “Within our region, the pandemic is still upper mind so, we’ll be staging the awards across four unique sessions, and turning around the audience each time, to ensure a more controlled environment” said Academy CEO Fiona McKay.

MOOD MUSIC

Universal Music Vietnam and METUB, the leading Vietnamese MCN and mass media company, have launched a new label, monoX. The label is positioned to find, develop and introduce new Vietnamese artists into the spotlight. The label is headed by CEO Kendall Nguyen. The label’s first signing is Wren Evans, a Vietnamese singer, songwriter, influencer and fashionista, whose latest single “Con Dau” (aka “The Pain”) was released three weeks ago. “We are able to provide a one-stop shop for artists. The launch of monoX as a standalone new label will provide Vietnamese artists new opportunities to find success and build audiences, both at home and globally,” said Lan Khanh Phung, GM of Universal Music Vietnam.