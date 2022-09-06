Fremantle Group’s Jennifer Mullin, Andrea Scrosati to Deliver Mipcom Keynote (EXCLUSIVE)

Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin and Fremantle Group COO and CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati are set to deliver a keynote address at Mipcom.

The session comes on the heels of Fremantle Group’s recent high-profile acquisitions, including Element Pictures (“Conversations With Friends”), Lux Vide (“Medici”), Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”) and Eureka (“Holey Moley”). alongside talent partnerships with globally-renowned creatives including Angelina Jolie, Neil Cross, Paolo Sorrentino, Luca Guadagnino, Michael Winterbottom, Jimmy Fallon, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Simon Cowell, Penelope Cruz, Pablo and Juan De Dios Larrain and Cara Delevingne.

During their keynote, Mullin and Scrosati will provide insights into Fremantle’s future strategy and will discuss wider industry issues and trends in what has been an incredibly productive year for the global content powerhouse. The session will take place as part of the Media Mastermind keynote series and will be moderated by Variety’s executive editor of international and senior writer, Manori Ravindran.

“Mipcom has always been a central showcase of TV excellence & opportunity,” said Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati. “We are delighted to be back once again to meet with the industry’s finest and we are honoured to be taking to the stage to share Fremantle’s growing vision to be the place creatives call home,” added the pair.

Lucy Smith, head of Mipcom Cannes and Mipjunior, said the trade show is “the place to hear from global creative leaders.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Jennifer and Andrea to the Cannes stage after such an eventful year for the company and for the industry to hear the thinking behind the strategy,” Smith continued.

The company has been growing its film business with critically acclaimed films from prestige auteurs, including Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” and Emanuele Crialese’s “L’Immensità” which are both playing at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Fremantle’s 2022 slate spans 30 movies produced and 100 dramas. The outfit boasts three times more drama series coming from outside the U.S. and U.K. than major US Studios, according to RX France, Mipcom’s organizer

Fremantle has also continued delivered flagship non-scripted shows, such as “Idol,” “Got Talent,” and “Family Feud,” alongside new shows for global streamers such as “Too Hot To Handle.”

Mipcom’s 38th edition is expected to gather more than 10,000 producers, buyers, commissioners and creatives, and more than 250 exhibiting studios and distributors from 45 countries.

The upcoming event will also launch ‘The Seaview Producers Hub’, an inaugural 1 000 square-meter networking lounge and event space dedicated to fast-tracking development, co-production and funding partnerships opportunities.

Mipcom will take place Oct. 17-20.