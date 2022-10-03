Fotini Paraskakis Launches Asia-Focused Content Firm Empire of Arkadia

Veteran media executive Fotini Paraskakis is launching Empire of Arkadia, an Asia-focused content company. The firm expects to unveil its debut slate in time for MIPCOM later this month.



Paraskakis is joined in the venture by Japanese media executive Shigeko (Cindy) Chino and former Discovery APAC and EMEA president, Arthur Bastings.



The trio describe Empire of Arkadia’s mission as bringing Asian-inspired stories, in both scripted and non-scripted sectors, to the international stage. They will lead with “forwarding-thinking stories that speak to younger generations.”



“This is the perfect time to launch a company focusing on content for future generations; it really is an exciting and transformational period in the content industry,” said Paraskakis in a prepared statement. “We will bring the best upcoming creators and Asian inspired stories with highest international appeal to market, fully focusing on fulfilling demands for Gen Z content, stories that speak to audiences worldwide and that will stay with us all as we move into the future.”



Paraskakis was previously MD of The Story Lab. Her previous incarnations include MD Asia for Endemol Shine Group and head of content for Fremantlemedia. Over a 30-year period, she has successful led more than 450 content deals across Asia and internationally, for shows including “Ninja Warrior,” “MasterChef,” “Big Brother,” “Deal or No Deal,” “Fear Factor,” “The Bridge,” “Humans,” “Idols,” “Got Talent” and “The X Factor. “



Chino is a former associate MD of international business development at Nippon TV. She was responsible for brokering deals on show including “Shark Tank,” “Old Enough!,” “Block Out” and scripted series “Mother,” “Your Home Is My Business!” and “Woman.”



Since departing Discovery, Bastings has run start-up accelerator company out of Singapore and California that works at the intersection of media, games and tech. Its proteges include Mighty Bear Games, a number of highly accomplished female founders and two deep tech ventures focused on Web 3.0.

Empire of Arkadia launches with offices already established in London, Singapore and Tokyo. Further outposts are planned to open in Seoul and Los Angeles in early 2023.