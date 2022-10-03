Formula One Shifts Gears in Asia-Pacific – Global Bulletin

FORMULA ONE SHIFTS GEARS

Fresh from a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, TV coverage of Formula One motor racing is set to shift broadcasting partner in Asia-Pacific. Sports Business reports that pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is finalizing a multi-year deal beginning in 2023 reaching across most of its Asia-Pacific footprint, but excluding Australia, where Foxtel recently renewed its deal, and New Zealand. The anticipated deal would cover Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The rights were previously operated by Fox Sports Asia, which Disney closed down this time last year.

OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT

Richard Liu, celebrated billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, over the weekend agreed to settle a civil lawsuit in the U.S., where a Chinese woman had alleged that he raped her in Minneapolis in 2018. Criminal charges had not been filed and Liu repeatedly denied the accusations. He resigned as CEO of JD.com earlier this year as Chinese authorities put pressure on the country’s internet companies. A joint statement issued on Saturday called the incident a “misunderstanding.”