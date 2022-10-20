‘L.A. (A Queer History),’ ‘Our African Roots’ Among Mipcom Diversify TV Awards Winners

CANNES — Taking place in the Grand Auditorium in Cannes, the crowd that arrived to cheerlead winners at Mipcom’s Cannes TV Diversify Awards, was compact but buoyant as winners took to the stage.

Some of the TV industry’s only awards to celebrate diversity and inclusion, a record 190 submissions were received this year from 27 countries.

Hosted by the international anchor and diversity advocate, Femi Oke, the Awards saw 10 winners announced on Wednesday night with many present to receive awards. Canada proved the biggest prize winners, accounting for three awards.

“All the winners today have been recognised not only by their peers, but by specialists and advocacy groups in the diversity and inclusion area, an extraordinary and meaningful accolade that also stands as an example of what’s possible in TV,” said Lucy Smith, director of Mipcom Cannes and MipJunior.

For the category Representation of Race and Ethnicity (Scripted), the award went to “Pour toi Flora,” about the trauma of a brother and sister separated from their parents. Broadcast by Radio-Canada, the title is distributed by Attraction Distribution and produced by Nish Media.

The prize for Representation of Race and Ethnicity (Non-Scripted) was nabbed by the Chemical Media-produced “Our African Roots.” Broadcast by SBS Australia and sold by Abacus Media Rights, the documentary sees African Australian author-journalist Santilla Chingaipe exploring Australia’s ignored Black African history.

CBC/HBO Max sitcom “Sort Of,” which walked off with the LGBTQIA+ (Scripted) trophy, sees a gender fluid Millennial juggling multiple identities, from hot bartender at an LGBTQ bar to bring the youngest in a large Pakistani family. Sphere Media Toronto (formerly Sienna Films) produces.

“L.A. (A Queer History),” about the gay civil rights movement in L.A, snagged LGBTQIA+ (Non-Scripted). It is produced by L.A. Queer History Inc x 4Mat Factory.

Disability (Scripted) Award went to “Exceptional,” which was produced by Eight Productions. In the series, vlogger Maya becomes the presenter of a fashion brand, and prepares her perfect summer. All that changes when she is forced to chaperone her autistic sister.

Representation of Disability (Non-Scripted) went to “Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism.” It is produced by Flicker Productions. Teaching kids anti-racism, the Diversity in Kids Programming (Pre-School) Award was nabbed by CBC’s “Proud To Be Me,” a fun special hosted by a goofy puppet unicorn and two human presenters. “Race is an important part of who we are, but it’s not the only thing that makes us us,” says one.

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming (Older Children) went to the BBC’s “Jamie Johnson,” episode 8 of the sixth season of “The Right Thing,” about a kids soccer team. It is produced by Short Form Film.

Launched this year by MipCancun, the Latin American sister event to Mipcom, Premio MipCancun, went to “Because Victoria,” from Paramount+ international studio VIS and Daniel Burman’s Oficina Burman, which screened on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The new Behind The Scenes Impact Award was presented to FWD-Doc, an international collective of different capacitated filmmakers. It advocates to increase the visibility of, support for, and direct access to opportunities, network and employment for D/deaf, disabled and neurodiverse filmmakers.

Co-founder Lindsey Dryden put forward three forceful arguments for its cause. “We are brilliant storytellers and collaborators. Our members represent the 1 billion disabled people around the world with $13 trillion in disposable income.”