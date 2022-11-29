David Thewlis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell Head Cast of Disney Series ‘The Artful Dodger,’ Australian Twist on Charles Dickens Story

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Pistol,” “The Queen’s Gambit”), David Thewlis (“Fargo,” “Naked”) and Australia’s Maia Mitchell (“Good Trouble,” “The Fosters”) head the cast of “The Artful Dodger,” an Australian series for Disney+ that is now beginning production. The series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Dodger, who has become a surgeon, but retains criminal tendencies.

Disney unveiled the eight-part show at its Content Showcase in Singapore on Wednesday. It was pitched as “a premium character drama set in 1850s Australia and as “a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection,” spanning “high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries [and] glittering parties to colorful streets.”

Jeffrey Walker (“Young Rock,” “The Commons,” “Modern Family”) is the set-up director and co-executive producer, with directors Corrie Chen (“New Gold Mountain,” “Bad Behaviour”) and Gracie Otto (“Heartbreak High,” “The Clearing”). The series is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe and Dan Knight, with Miranda Tapsell.

It will be filmed in New South Wales, Australia, with financial support provided by the state government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW fund.

“The Artful Dodger” is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and produced by Beach Road Pictures and SPT’s Curio Pictures. The series is co-created and executive produced by Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher and David Taylor. Jo Porter represents Curio Pictures as executive producer. James McNamara (co-creator and co-executive producer), Andrew Knight (co-executive producer and writer), Jeffrey Walker (co-executive producer and director) and Ross Allsop (producer).

The cast is rounded out by Australia’s Damon Herriman (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Judy and Punch”), Tapsell (“Top End Wedding,” “The Sapphires”), Tim Minchin (“Upright,” “Californication”), Susie Porter (“Wentworth,” “Gold”), Kym Gyngell (“Love Me,” “Black Snow”) Damien Garvey (“Nautilus,” “Jack Irish”), Jessica De Gouw (“The Secrets She Keeps,” “The Drover’s Wife”), Andrea Demetriades (“The End,” “Seven Types of Ambiguity”), Luke Carroll (“Upright,” “Preppers”) and Huw Higginson (“Total Control,” “Janet King”). Joining the cast are rising talents, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa.