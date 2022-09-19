Christophe Honoré’s ‘Winter Boy’ With Juliette Binoche Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Christophe Honoré’s “Winter Boy,” which is having its international world premiere in competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 19, has been sold to major territories by Pyramide. “Winter Boy” had its North American premiere at Toronto.

Described as Honoré’s most autobiographical film to date, “Winter Boy” stars rising French actor Paul Kircher as a teenager struggling to cope with the death of his father. The movie also stars Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste.

Pyramide International, whose sales team is headed by Agathe Mauruc, has closed deals for the film with Palace (Australia, New Zealand), Axia (Canada), Brazil (Pandora), Vercine (Spain), Salzgeber (Germany, Austria), Adok (Switzerland), Athena (Benelux) and Taiwan (Hooray Films). Several other deals are in negotiations.

Honoré was previously at San Sebastian with “The Beautiful Person” and “Making Plans for Lena.” “Winter Boy” was produced by Pelleas Films and will be distributed in France by Memento Distribution on Nov. 30.

Pyramide International’s roster also includes Teona Strugar Mitevska’s “The Happiest Man in the World,” Andres Ramirez Pulido’s La Jauria” and Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones” which is one of the five films shortlisted by France’s Oscar committee.