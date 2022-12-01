CBS Studios Expands International Co-Production Slate

CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate to include projects in Australia, Spain and France. These productions include “Gold Diggers” from Australia, and “Electric Years” from Spain and France.

“Gold Diggers” is produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance (a Stampede Ventures and Kojo Studios joint venture) for The ABC in Australia. It is set in 1850s Gold Rush, Australia. Thousands of men from around the world flock to the country to hit the jackpot, and so do two women in search of their own jackpot: newly rich idiots. Gert, a heavy-drinking sociopath, and Marigold, her virginal, dummy sister, are willing to do anything to get their fortune; but first they must suffer the lads, lice and lechery of outback Australia. Jack Yabsley serves as writer.

While hiding near the French/Spanish border, Campano, a mysterious wanderer and fugitive on the run, turns a group of artists into sophisticated art thieves. Campano and his gang must stay one step ahead of law enforcement, Europe’s changing tides and a burgeoning Spanish drug cartel in “Electric Years.” Produced by Dynamo in association with CBS Studios, the show is created by Fernando Navarro and Cristian Conti, directed by Kike Maillo and written by Navarro, Conti, Isabel Peña, Rafael Cobos and Salvador Perpiñá.

“We are thrilled to build on our international co-production slate with partners like Stampede Ventures, The Alliance, Kojo Studios and Dynamo,” says David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “These premium scripted series have the ability to travel to a broad global audience through the themes and characters and we look forward to sharing these relevant stories with viewers.”

“Working with these talented producers allows us to support diverse talent in front of and behind the camera while helping to tell entertaining stories that authentically reflect the world around us,” says Lindsey Martin, vice president of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios.

These series are distributed internationally outside of their local regions by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

CBS Studios most recently launched the first season of “Bestseller Boy” for Avrotros in the Netherlands on Nov. 27, “Ze Network” for RTL+ in Germany on Nov. 1, and “Munich Games” with Sky Studios and Amusement Park Film on Sept. 5, and finished production on the first season of “Oderbruch” for ARD Degeto.