BTS Sets Date for Busan Concert in Support of World Expo Bid



Korean pop icons BTS confirmed that they will play a free concert in Busan in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



The ‘Yet To Come’ concert will be held at 6pm on Oct. 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.



Organizer, Big Hit Music said the in-person concert is expected to be attended by 100,000 people. An in-person live broadcast LIVE PLAY will host approximately 10,000 people at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. The concert will also be livestreamed on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.



Although the concert will be free of charge, reservations will be required.



The concert kicks off BTS’s activities as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. During the ambassador appointment ceremony last month, BTS said, “We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”



BTS management at Hybe Corp, previously said that the band will hold other activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions, which organizes the international contest to hold the Expo. The group will personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE enquiry missions, serve as the ambassadors at South Korea’s presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city’s digital campaigns and spread promotional videos via official social media channels.



“Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and Hybe will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan,” said company CEO Bang Si-hyuk in a June statement.



Busan is South Korea’s second largest city and the country’s major port. It has featured prominently in films including “Ode to My Father,” “Haeundae” and in Marvel’s “Black Panther.” It is home to Asia’s leading film festival, which this year runs Oct. 5-14, 2022.