‘Bluey,’ ‘Transformers,’ Jedi Fugitives Part of Vibrant Singapore Comic Con Lineup

The popular Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) is back with an array of internationally renowned creators and characters.

BBC Studios’ hit family animation “Bluey” is coming to SGCC. Full episodes of the show will play and there will also be a “Bluey Live Experience” show.

With more than 1,200 characters by comic masters from Indonesia, Bumilangit will be introducing its roster of creative IP developments, from comic books to movie to merchandise. With the newest Indonesian box office release “Sri Asih,” Bumilangit will be revealing its future plans for Southeast Asia expansion.

In a “The Hunt For The Jedi Fugitives” event, Sith agents track down Jedi fugitives disguised as civilians in a local town on a remote desert planet. Outnumbered, the Jedi must learn to outwit their foes in the impending attack. There will also be “Dungeons and Dragons” themed events and screenings of Nickelodeon’s “Transformers: EarthSpark” episodes.

The artist behind “Batman: Damned” and “Lex Luthor,” Lee Bermejo, will feature in a chat as he draws.

One of the most popular events at SGCC is the cosplay competition and, as always, the finals of the event will wrap events on the main stage.

Over at the industry-facing works in progress lab, there will be a preview of manga artist Rachta Lin’s “The Wonderverse Saga” and “The Woke Salaryman” artist Wei Choon will talk about how he feels a lot of imposter syndrome for his art to be at SGCC, and how he keeps creating despite the crippling sense that his art is not good enough.

Artgerm (Stanley Lau), Derrick Chew, Zu Orzu and Lin share their stories on how they each successfully made a name for themselves in the international scene, what they bring to the table as Asian creators and will provide tips for the next generation of aspiring creators. In addition, C.B. Cebulski, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics will join as a special guest to share his insights and observations on Asian creators and how to break into the House of Ideas.

James Tynion IV, known for his work on the “Batman” graphic novels franchise, will chat about comics, and collaborators.

SGCC is part of the Singapore Media Festival and takes place at Sands Expo on Dec. 10 and 11.