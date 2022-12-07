Beyond Rights Deals, Myco x The Bridge, Viddsee, Wildbrain Appointments – ATF Bulletin

BEYOND RIGHTS DEALS



Beyond Rights has announced a raft of new deals in Benelux comprising 600 hours of long-running property, reality and engineering content. SBS in Belgium has acquired a 200-hour package featuring “Pooch Perfect Australia,” two seasons each of “Highway Thru Hell,” “Heavy Rescue: 401” and “Ice Vikings,” four seasons of “The Cruise,” three of “Age Gap Love” and “Stalkers.” Also in Belgium, DPG Media acquired all three series of “Filthy House SOS”, two series of “Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords” and reality series “Back with the Ex”. Tivoli TV has picked up the format for “Love It or List It.”

For its Benelux regional footprint, Disney has licensed four series of “Massive Engineering Mistakes” and series two of “Underground Worlds,” while Discovery acquired the last three seasons of “Abandoned Engineering” and series three of “Flipping Bangers.”



In the Netherlands, Talpa TV has also acquired a “Love It Or List It” package totalling more than 140 hours, drawn from “Love it Or List It: Australia,” “Love It Or List It: Vancouver” and “Love It Or List It: UK.”



WIDER WILDBRAIN



Kids’ and family entertainment firm, Wildbrain has expanded its content distribution team in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, appointing Jason Soh as global sales & channels director, APAC, and Max Tang as senior manager, content partnerships, China. In these newly created roles, the pair will support the increasing demand for WildBrain’s kids’ and family content across the APAC region. Based in Singapore, Soh will spearhead distribution and sales outside of Greater China, reporting to Caroline Tyre, VP global sales & rights strategy. Tang, based in Shanghai, will be responsible for expanding WildBrain’s distribution business within Greater China, reporting to Wei Jianbo, MD, China.



MYCO x THE BRIDGE = FUND



Myco a web3 video streaming, funding, production and distribution platform, has created a $100,000 fund to help filmmakers in the Asian region. The fund is adjacent to a first look deal that the company has signed with Amanda Groom’s The Bridge giving each firm first look privileges over productions, funding and co-production activities in Southeast Asia. The development fund will be used to secure IP or projects, with a goal of delivering 3-5 original productions per year.

VIDDSEE SVP



Michele Schofield has joined storyteller platform, Viddsee, as senior VP, commercial. Schofield will lead Viddsee’s commercial and partnerships teams to deliver revenue growth, along with defining and executing business strategies. Viddsee strives to develop more premium short films, series and content from Asian filmmakers through its multi-platform network. Prior to joining Viddsee, Schofield was with One Animation for over four years, where she headed the content distribution for global content sales, worked across IP development, as well as strategy and content management across the company’s 20 YouTube channels.