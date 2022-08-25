Amanda Miguel, Yordano to Receive Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Amanda Miguel, Yordano, Rosario Flores, Myriam Hernández and Rita Lee will receive the Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement awards, the academy announced on Thursday.

Label executive Manolo Díaz, Cuban saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera and Abraham Laboriel will be recipients of the Trustees Award. The private awards ceremony will be held one day before the 2022 Latin Grammys on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“The collective accomplishments of this extraordinary group of artists and their contributions to Latin music are immeasurable,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “It will be a great privilege to honor these legendary figures during Latin Grammy week in Las Vegas.”

The Lifetime Achievement Awards are presented to performers who “have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to Latin music and its communities,” and the Trustees awards recognize similar influential figures for reasons other than performance. Both distinctions are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy’s board of trustees.

Italian-born Venezuelan singer-songwriter Yordano began his musical career in 1978 as a vocalist with the band Sietecuero. His second self-titled solo album, which included the hit song “Manantial de Corazón,” made him an international sensation in 1984.

Argentine singer Miguel studied music in Buenos Aires, where she met singer/songwriter Diego Verdaguer — her future husband and creative partner. Miguel put out a trilogy of concept albums known as “El Sonido” between 1981 and 1984 which boasted the beloved track “Así No Te Amará Jamás.” In a career now spanning more than four decades, her latest endeavor is the 2022 “Siempre Te Amaré” tour with daughter Ana Victoria.

Flores, known for her expansive Spanish pop catalog, was born in Madrid to one of the most notable musical families in Spain. She began recording music at a young age and enjoyed the mentorship of her older brother, singer/songwriter Antonio Flores, on albums such as 1994’s “Siento.” A year after his tragic passing, Rosario’s musical homage to his memory, “Qué Bonito,” became one of her biggest hits.

Hernández is one of Chile’s most successful singer/songwriters to have emerged during the late ’80s. She has collaborated with artists like Gilberto Santa Rosa, Marco Antonio Solís, Cristian Castro and Paul Anka, as well as establishing herself as a respected television personality.

Lee is one of the best-selling singer-songwriters of Brazil, known for her skillful blend of pop balladry, MPB, bossa and new wave. She began her career with the band Os Mutantes, and recorded albums with backing band Tutti Frutti, including the 1975 album “Fruto Proibido.”

Trustees Award honoree Díaz is a Spanish singer, songwriter and label executive. He is currently senior VP and a board member of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, where he served for over seven years. Saxophonist and composer D’Rivera was a founding member of the Cuban progressive supergroup Irakere in the ’70s. After a move to the United States in 1980, he created the United Nations Orchestra with Dizzy Gillespie, bridging Afro-Caribbean styles with jazz. The final Trustees Award recipient, Laboriel, was advised by composer Henry Mancini to move to Los Angeles which led to an international tour with singer Al Jarreau. He has gone on to work with some of jazz music’s most influential artists including Ella Fitzgerald and Herbie Hancock, and also became the bassist of choice for Latin stars including Julio Iglesias, Rubén Blades and José José.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) on Univision.