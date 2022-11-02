WWE Network Finds New African Home With Showmax (EXCLUSIVE)

WWE and video entertainment platform MultiChoice have revealed a broadcast partnership that will see the latter’s streamer Showmax become the new home of WWE Network in Africa.

The partnership incorporates all WWE premium live events, including WrestleMania, as well as WWE Network’s extensive library of original and archived programming available to stream on demand.

Additionally, linear broadcaster SuperSport, the sport broadcasting subsidiary of MultiChoice, will continue to broadcast live weekly episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT as well as all of WWE’s premium live events in a multi-year extension. The weekly programming will continue to be broadcast 52 weeks a year.

SuperSport recently launched a localized WWE content series called Jambo WWE, and the expanded WWE and MultiChoice partnership will see additional partnership initiatives leveraging WWE IP announced during the term.

The partnership with MultiChoice follows similar deals in the U.S. (NBC/Peacock), Indonesia and Philippines (Disney+ Hotstar), MENA (MBC/Shahid) and Australia (Foxtel/Binge).

Matt Drew, WWE senior VP, international, said: “Showmax Pro is the market leader and a perfect home for WWE content. By delivering our premium live events including WrestleMania, we believe this partnership will expand our audience and deliver even more to WWE fans throughout the region.”

Barry Dubovsky, COO at MultiChoice Connected Video, added: “Adding WWE to the Showmax platform is an exciting development that we know our entertainment and sport-loving African subscribers are going to enjoy, making WWE even more accessible and affordable.”

WWE’s programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages via distribution partners including NBCUniversal, Fox, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers.

Showmax offers a combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the kids’ shows. Showmax Pro adds music, news and live sport from SuperSport.