‘Wong & Winchester’ Female Police Procedural Series Shooting for Citytv in Canada

Principal photography has started in Montreal, Canada, on female detective series “Wong & Winchester.” The show is backed by Citytv and Pixcom in association with 3 Arts and Lionsgate Television and will will premiere mid-season on Citytv and Citytv+.

Starring Grace Lynn Kung (“Transplant,” “Fahrenheit 451”) and Sofia Banzhaf (“Closet Monster,” “Splinters”) the show is set up as a police procedural built around a bitter ex-cop turned private investigator and a naïve but ambitious newcomer.

The series, with showrunner by Chris Pozzebon (“The Hardy Boys,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Blindspot”) creator and co-showrunner Hollis Ludlow-Carroll, is produced by Nathalie Cécyre and directed by Stephan Beaudoin. Executive producers are Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune and Sylvie Desrochers from Pixcom and Trevor Rotenberg and Luke Maxwell from 3 Arts.

The show marks the first collaboration of 3 Arts’ new office in Canada under the Lionsgate-3 Arts partnership. Lionsgate will handle all rights sales outside Canada.

The unlikely partnership stems from the moment when Sarah Winchester (Banzhaf) is accidentally hires as Marissa Wong (Kung)’s driver. The pair work side by side, despite their generation gap and their vastly different approaches to work, life, food, fun, society, politics, pets, sex, TV, and even their own gender.

“As different as they are, they will become accomplices for our greatest viewing pleasure. Grace and Sofia give ‘Wong & Winchester’ a modern twist on what a private investigator is supposed to be. With them, appearances are often deceiving, and the culprit is rarely the one we believe,” said Merola and Lafortune.

Part of Rogers Communications’ Rogers Sports & Media unit, Citytv and Citytv.com provide diverse local content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal.