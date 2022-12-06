TVF International Renews First Look Deal With Singapore’s Mediacorp – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Factual distributor TVF International has renewed its first-look deal with Singapore media giant Mediacorp, extending the distribution partnership for another two years, it was revealed ahead of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore.

TVF has already had a four-year partnership with Mediacorp and currently distributes some 350 hours of Mediacorp’s factual programs to broadcasters and streamers across the world. Mediacorp produces a range of factual programming, mostly for international network Channel NewsAsia (CNA), from topical current affairs and history series to high-end wildlife, true crime and lifestyle series.

Highlights include international current affairs series “When Titans Clash: A New World Order” (3 x 48’), which explores the worsening relationships between global powers including the U.S., China and Taiwan and “Undercover Asia,” now in its ninth season, which investigates a cross-section of topics from anti-Asian hatred in the U.K. to the rise of female terrorists.

History series “Asia’s Ancient Civilisations: Kingdoms of the East” (4 x 48’), presented by Singaporean historian Peter Lee and employing animated reconstructions, charts the rise and fall of Korea and Japan’s most important ancient empires and their influence on these popular cultures today. “Looted” (2 x 48’) follows a new generation of Asian activists putting pressure on Western museums and private art collections to return priceless stolen artefacts to their countries of origin.

“Keeping the Music Alive: In Defiance of the Taliban” (2 x 48′) charts the story of Zohra, Afghanistan’s only female orchestra. “We Don’t Play Dolly” (2 x 48′) follows the journey of a women’s blind cricket team in the southern state of Karnataka to India’s national finals. It was recently nominated for a Cannes Diversify Award at Mipcom.

“The Mass Extinction” (2 x 48′) explores endangered wildlife species across the world and the environmentalists trying to save them from extinction, while “Catching a Serial Killer: Death & Injustice in Korea” charts the story of South Korea’s first ever serial killer cold case – the Hwaseong murders. “Remarkable Living” (10 x 30′) returns for its fifth season to highlight the world’s top artisanal talents across architecture, design and boutique lifestyle.

Julian Chou-Lambert, acquisitions manager at TVF International, who brokered the original deal and the renewals, said: “We have seen an increasing demand from broadcasters for high-end and topical factual and Mediacorp’s productions have proved highly popular due to their unique access, diverse perspectives and high production value. While the pandemic has limited Western production houses’ access to Asia, Mediacorp have doubled down on their international network of producers to produce programs both within Asia and across the U.K., U.S. and beyond. Their unique understanding of both Eastern and Western cultures comes across in the strength and breadth of the stories they produce, and we are absolutely delighted to continue our long-term partnership with them.”

Jesslyn Wong, VP of content distribution, Mediacorp, added: “Mediacorp is delighted to partner TVF International to bring CNA’s programmes to audiences in the U.K., Europe, U.S. and beyond. Our documentary and current affairs titles from CNA have won scores of international accolades over the years and are well regarded for their thought-provoking, insightful content with unique Asian perspectives. We look forward to continue working with TVF International to bring Mediacorp’s productions to more viewers around the world.”

TVF International celebrates its 30-year anniversary in 2023.