‘Troll’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English Film

Just two weeks after premiering on Dec. 1, Norwegian action-adventure “Troll” has become Netflix’s most popular non-English film.

With a total of 128 million hours viewed and still counting, the film has taken the top spot on the non-English Netflix Top 10. It is in the Top 10 in 93 countries including Norway, France, Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico.

In the film, a Norwegian addition to the ever-popular kaiju genre, deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dwellers struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore.

The film is by “Tomb Raider” director Roar Uthaug. It is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, the production company behind Norwegian Netflix film “Cadaver.” It stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Pettersen and Gard B. Eidsvold. Uthaug’s credits also include “The Wave,” Norway’s first disaster film. Meanwhile, Motion Blur are behind features “Amundsen,” “The 12th Man” and series “The Oil Fund.”

“Troll” has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% rating.

The previous most popular non-English film on Netflix this year was Peter Thorwarth’s “Blood Red Sky,” where a woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. It racked up more than 110 million hours viewed. Other popular non-English titles on the streamer include “The Platform” with 108 million hours viewed; “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 101 million hours; and “Black Crab” with 94 million hours.