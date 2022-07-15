‘The Killing’ Set For Arabic Remake on MBC’s Shahid VIP Streamer

Danish TV hit “The Killing,” which was remade by AMC in the U.S., just got an Arabic adaptation on Dubai-based MBC Group’s Shahid VIP streaming service.

The new Shahid original, which will drop today on Shahid and is titled “Monataf Khater,” shifts the setting from rainy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo. It is directed by Al Sadeer Al Massoud (“Qaid Majhol”) with Hossam Habbib serving as cinematographer.

The show’s lead actors are Bassel Khayat (“Al Arrab,” “Tango”), Riham Abdel Ghafour (“Al Rahla”) and Bassem Samra.

The Arabic “The Killing” adaptation is produced by Charisma Pictures, the scripted productions division of Dubai-based Charisma Group which acquired the adaption rights from DR Sales, the sales unit of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with DR Drama and Charisma Pictures to create a new Arabic adaptation of the police procedural drama, with a fantastic cast and crew, led by director Al Sadeer Masoud. We look forward to showcasing the series on Shahid VIP,” said in a statement the streamer’s content director Tareq Al Ibrahim.

“Seeing ‘The Killing’ unfold into ‘Monataf Khater has been a fulfilling work,” noted Charisma Group CEO Aiman Al-Ziyoud.

“We are thrilled to be introducing the Nordic Noir genre to Shahid’s Arabic audiences who are increasingly looking for novel and gripping stories,” he added.

“The Killing,” which is known for its plot twists, dark tone, and for weaving in the narratives of the murdered victim’s family and murder’s impact in political circles as part of the police investigation, proved to be a massive international hit. It’s become a cult TV show and is ranked number 78 on BBC’s “100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century.”

MBC, as it steps up production of Arabic originals, has also been increasingly adapting hit shows from the West such as “Suits,” “The Office,” and now “The Killing.”