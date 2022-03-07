Spanish Literary Rights Broker Scenic Rights Opens Mexico City Outpost (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based Scenic Rights, the leading literary rights broker for Spanish-language film and TV series, has officially opened its Mexico City office as it continues to expand its purview across key territories, including Madrid, Los Angeles and most recently, Prague.

The Mexico City office opening, delayed twice by the pandemic, kicks off operations on Monday March 7. According to Scenic Rights CEO, Sydney Borjas, the company’s Mexican branch will oversee more than 30 book to film-TV project adaptations, mostly into series.

Ana Karen Larios, previously a foreign rights manager at VF Literary Agency, has been tapped as Scenic Rights’ content manager in Mexico and will report to the agency’s Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Diaz.

Scenic Rights MX is being launched in collaboration with Miguel Rosenfeld as an associate, who has extensive experience in managing writers for TV.

The literary agency’s presence in Mexico underscores the growing importance of the country as a film-TV hub, with various players, especially the deep-pocketed streaming giants, tussling for premium content IP, as well as talent, crew and facilities.

The Mexican series “Hernán,” produced by Dopamine and released by Prime Video, A&E, and TV Azteca, and “Toda la Sangre,” backed by Pantaya, Starzplay. Spiral International and Fremantle Mexico, counted on the support of Scenic Rights for their development.

In addition, the TV series adaptations of Laura Esquivel’s novel “Swift as Desire” by Buendía Estudios and Laura Restrepo’s novel “Isle of Passion” by Gato Grande and Traziende are currently under development and promoted by Scenic Rights in Mexico. The rights broker is also bringing projects linked to international studios based in Europe and the U.S.

Scenic Rights opened its offices in Prague in January this year as part of its global strategy to bring successful literary works to the screen, both big and small. It handles more than 200 operations in a dozen countries in Europe and the American hemisphere.

The company has forged strategic agreements with top publishing houses led by Penguin Random House, Planeta, Unidad Editorial, Anagrama and Hispanic literary agencies Kerrigan, Casanovas & Lynch, Carmen Balcells, Schavelzon-Graham and The Colchie Agency.

Led by Borjas and Díaz, Scenic Rights has access to over 20,000 literary works for film, TV and digital makeovers.