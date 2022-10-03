Porn Star Rocco Siffredi Says Netflix ‘Supersex’ Show Will Not Be a Realistic Depiction of His Life

Global porn icon Rocco Siffredi’s life will be depicted in the Netflix original series “Supersex,” but he’s claiming that the show will not be a realistic portrayal.

“This beautiful story is inspired by my life, but it is not my life,” Siffredi said in an interview published over the weekend by Italy’s FQ Magazine. “Everything you will see in ‘Supersex’ originates from me, but then the writer put a lot of herself into it.”

“Supersex” is created and written by prominent Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri (“We Are Who We Are,” “L’Immensità”). It was described in a Netflix statement last week as “a profound story” that runs through Siffredi’s life “since childhood.” The show will look at Siffredi’s family, his origins, his relationship with love and “the starting point and the context that led him to embark on his path in pornography.”

Siffredi in the interview pointed out that “it’s normal” for Manieri not to stick strictly to his real life in the show’s screenplay. “But out of coherence and respect for my fans, who are many and who have been following me for over 30 years, I must say that a fundamental part of me is missing,” the veteran porn star said. He said Netflix should’ve included that, “‘Rocco has also really enjoyed himself for at least the past 25-30 years. The first 25 years of this career were wonderful.'”

Netflix did not comment. Shooting is currently underway in Rome on the seven-episode show being produced by The Apartment, a Fremantle company, and Groenlandia, which is part of the Banijay group.

The Italian porn star is being played by Italian A-lister Alessandro Borghi (“The Eight Mountains”) whom Siffredi described as “the numero uno [actor] in Italy.” Siffredi recounted that Borghi told him: “I don’t want to just look like you, I want to be inside your head.” He added that he has “plenty of trust” in Borghi and also “in the [creative] liberties that are being taken during the shoot.”

However, Siffredi reiterated that “many things that you will see [in ‘Supersex’] are not part of my life, but are only the fruit of Francesca’s imagination.” “Supersex” directors are Matteo Rovere (“Romulus”); Francesco Carrozzini (“The Hanging Sun”); and Francesca Mazzoleni (“Sacred Point”). Rounding out the cast alongside Borghi are Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini and Saul Nanni, respectively in the roles of Lucia, Tommaso and Rocco as a young man. The show is expected to drop on Netflix globally in 2023.