Pope Francis Doc ‘The Letter’ to Premiere on EarthxTV in U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube Original doc “The Letter: A Message For Our Earth,” a call to action for climate change from Pope Francis, will have its U.K. and Ireland premiere on environmental and sustainability channel EarthxTV.

The film is inspired by Pope Francis’ Laudato Si,’ a 42,000-word letter in which Pope Francis calls for the people of the world to take “swift and unified global action” against global warming. It features personal experiences from the poor, the indigenous, the young and the wildlife, whose everyday lives have been profoundly impacted by global warming. It also tracks the travels of four people from Senegal, the Amazon, India, and Hawaii, who bring new perspectives, findings and solutions to address environmental challenges and the film aims to raise public awareness of the planetary crisis and create a global movement.

The doc is directed by Emmy-winning director Nicolas Brown (“Serengeti Rules”) and produced by Off The Fence, the company behind Oscar-winning doc “My Octopus Teacher,” in tandem with the Laudato si’ Movement which is a global Catholic climate change organization.

Dan Russell, CEO of EarthxTV, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Laudato Si’ movement, the Vatican, and Off The Fence and to have the opportunity to bring ‘The Letter’ to our viewers in the U.K. and Ireland. ‘The Letter’ aligns with EarthxTV’s broader mission to guide collective change by spotlighting stories and initiatives of innovators and visionaries. Similarly to ‘The Letter,’ EarthxTV aims to galvanize audiences to address issues facing our planet.”

“The Letter: A Message For Our Earth” will air on EarthxTV on Dec. 27 and 29, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023 in the U.K. and Ireland on Freeview Channel 70 and Sky HD Channel 180.