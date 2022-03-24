‘Sète’s Daughters,’ ‘Eve and the Birch of Eden’ Source Coin Through Platino Crowdfunding

Documentary short “Les Filles de Sète” (“Sète’s Daughters”) and series episode “Eva y el abedul del Edén” (“Eve and the Birch of Eden”) have secured funding through the Platino Crowdfunding platform, a new financing initiative launched last December.

Initiated by the Platino Awards organization, the crowdfunding online platform for film, series and other formats was officially presented Thursday March 24 at Málaga’s Picasso Museum along with an array of industry activities at a Malaga Film Festival presentation under the motto, “Universo Platino.”

Platform already has 26 ongoing projects, mainly shorts but also documentaries and mini-series.

“Eva y el abedul del Edén,” from TV show “Nunca nos dijeron la verdad,” and docu short “Les Filles de Sète” are the first two productions to be completed through the platform. Young creators Andrés Ribagorda and Pablo Jimeno attended the event and explained that not only did they get the financing they needed but also the professional input to jumpstart their first work.

According to Egeda, “Les Filles de Sète” obtained half of its budget in less than a week. Short follows a group of French women who face their retirement by planning theater performances and plays among a slew of joyful, hedonistic activities.

The financing system is only triggered if the amount established by the producer is secured by investors. Projects are published on the platform for free, provided they are approved by a selection committee. The projects’ promoters must also submit promotional campaigns. In the case that the approved project doesn’t meet its goal, the producers must return the money to the investors.

Panel members included Luis Cueto, advisory member of Spain’s Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness; Morena Films general director Pilar Benito; Miriam Ballesteros, producer and president of the Spanish women in animation org, MIA, as well as Octavio Dapena and Rafael Sánchez of Madrid-based Egeda, the largest rights collection society in the Spanish-speaking world and promoter of the Platino Awards alongside Fipca, the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers.

Other platforms presented at the panel were educational program Platino Educa, and recruitment and match-making platform Platino Empleo.

The Platino Awards will take place May 1 in Madrid.