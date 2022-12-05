Passion Distribution Licenses 100 Hours of Content Ahead of ATF

Ahead of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), Passion Distribution has secured several deals for its documentary and factual entertainment programming in the Asia Pacific region, with some 100 hours of content licensed.

BBC Asia has acquired documentary series “Engineering Reborn” (8 x 60’) from Pioneer Productions, which explores the challenges behind the transformation of engineering marvels of the past into icons of the future. Korea’s Yoon N Company has acquired “Art That Made Us” (8 x 60’) a documentary series produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, which through 1500 years and eight turning points, presents an alternative history of the British Isles, told through art.

Japan’s NHK has acquired “Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent” (1 x 60’), a documentary produced by Firecracker and Little Dooley in which Stacey Dooley experiences what it’s like to live as a nun, spending 10 days living alongside the Order of the Holy Paraclete Anglican religious community.

China’s Legend Media has licensed a package of factual entertainment and documentary series. “Surviving The Stone Age” (3 x 60’), from Renegade Pictures and Motion Content Group, follows eight survival experts embarking on a journey deep into one of Europe’s last remaining wildernesses as they attempt to live together and follow in the footsteps of the people of the Stone Age. “Cold War: The Tech Race (4 x 60’), produced by Wild Bear Entertainment, explores the advances in a conflict defined by nuclear power, both as a global threat to life and as an emerging source of energy. In “Black Files: Declassified” season 2 (8 x 60’), former CIA operative Mike Baker looks at top-secret government programs steeped in cutting-edge science. Korea’s Iplanet has also acquired the series, which is produced by Espiritus Productions and Arcadia Entertainment.

Malaysia’s Mi Media has licensed two seasons of “Help! My House is Haunted” (24 x 60’) and “Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted” (6 x 60’) both produced by Back2Back Productions. Pet TV has acquired season 7 of “Dog Rescuers” (16 x 60’), produced by Middlechild Productions and Motion Content Group, and “Animal 24:7” (30 x 60’) from True North Productions. Singapore’s Mediacorp has acquired The Weather Channel’s “Weather Gone Viral,” seasons 5 and 6 (18 x 60’).

Passion Distribution will be at ATF with a slate including “Dinosaur With Stephen Fry” (4 x 60’), produced by Mentorn Media, “Football Dreams: The Academy” (6 x 60′) and “Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” (3 x 60’), both produced by South Shore.