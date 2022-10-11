Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim Join Marrakech Film Festival Jury

The Marrakech International Film Festival will make a big comeback this year with a star-studded jury, including Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Vanessa Kirby (“The Son”), French actor Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”), Australian director Justin Kurzel (“Nitram”) and Danish director Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”).

Lebanese director and actor Nadine Labaki (“Caparnum”), German actor Diane Kruger (“Inglorious Basterds”) and Moroccan director Laïla Marrakchi (“Marock”) complete the high-profile jury.

As previously announced, Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” and “The Hand of God,” will preside over the jury, which spans 10 countries from four continents.

This year’s jury underscores the growing profile of the festival as one of the major film celebrations in the Arab world. Morocco has also been a prime shooting location for filmmakers for decades.

The Marrakech Film Festival’s competition lineup is dedicated to the discovery of international filmmakers. It will mark the first edition curated by Rémi Bonhomme, a well-respected former program manager for Cannes’ Critics Week, who was appointed artistic director of Marrakech fest in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled.

Bonhomme will also continue spearheading the Atlas Workshops, Marrakech festival’s industry platform dedicated to supporting filmmakers from the African continent and the Arab world. The lineup will be unveiled at a later stage. The 19th edition of the festival will take place Nov. 11-19.









