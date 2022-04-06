The Mediapro Studio Snags Spanish Adaptation Rights to Belgian Hit TV Format ‘The Musical of Your Life’

Spain’s The Mediapro Studio has secured local adaptation rights to Belgian TV primetime hit “The Musical of Your Life,” which won the award for best factual entertainment format at this year’s MipTV International Format Awards.

The deal has been negotiated with Belgian international distribution company Be-Entertainment, which represents the format’s rights globally.

Created and produced by indie company Dedsit, the first season of the show recently aired on Belgium’s Play4 channel, scoring a spectacular 35.7% average market share. Dedsit is already working on a second season.

Set in a theatre, each episode of “The Musical of Your Life” pays tribute to a celebrity, someone beloved and admired by the entire country.

The celebrity is invited to the theater to join the host for a unique up-close and personal interview about all the key moments of his life. Meanwhile, five of the celebrity’s most memorable moments are turned into moving musical scenes performed on stage.

“We are proud to have gained Be-Entertainment’s confidence to offer us the adaptation of ‘The Musical of Your Life,’ a format that may have a large chance of repeating its hit phenomenon success in Spain,” said Marta Ezpeleta, director of The Mediapro Studio Distribution.

“Combining a talk-show with the magic of a musical represents an absolutely new proposal, turning the program into an emotional experience for the guest and for the viewers. It’s a different style of talk show and therefore very attractive to carry out in Spain”, added Javier Pons, head of TV at The Mediapro Studio.

“We are delighted to team up with The Mediapro Studio on ‘The Musical of Your Life.’ We firmly believe that Spain deserves a musical and I am convinced that we found the right partner to bring this audience success to the Spanish market,” said Be-Entertainment CEO Gepke Nederlof.

A former Talpa Global sales head, Nederlof set up Be-Entertainment in 2017. The international distribution company is part of DPG Media, Belgium’s largest media company.

With headquarters in Madrid, The Mediapro Studio, the Mediapro Group’s content creation, production and distribution factory, has rapidly become a key player in the international film-TV industry.