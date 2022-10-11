Buckingham Palace Sets Coronation Date for King Charles III

Buckingham Palace has set a date for the coronation of King Charles III.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The King’s coronation will take place almost eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. The monarch was laid to rest on Sept. 19 with a funeral at Westminster Abbey, followed by a funeral procession in London, where Variety was on the ground.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the date on Tuesday evening, local time, noting that the coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

King Charles — who, at 74, is the oldest monarch to take the throne — technically succeeded Queen Elizabeth in the role as soon as she died, but the coronation is considered a “symbolic celebration” of his reign. He’ll be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, whose official title is now the Queen Consort.

The coronation will be the first in almost 70 years, and follows the Queen’s June 1953 coronation. The world can expect more of the lavish pageantry Britain excels in, and put on full display during the extensive mourning period for Queen Elizabeth.

In the historic event, Charles will be anointed as sovereign and a crown will be placed upon his head, according to the BBC. Scenes from his mother’s coronation have played constantly on broadcasts around the world this year, first for her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June and then around her death and funeral just three months later.

Many Brits will also be wondering whether the coronation — which is the first to take place on a Saturday since Edward VII’s coronation in 1902 — will result in an extra bank holiday that’s added or moved to the coronation weekend. (There’s already a May 1 bank holiday scheduled for the Monday before the coronation.) The U.K. declared a bank holiday on the Monday of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

