ITV Studios Sells 1,000 Hours of Content Across Asia-Pacific

ITV Studios has secured sales and pre-sales deals for more than 1,000 hours of content across its catalog of scripted and non-scripted content, ahead of the Asia TV Forum and Market.

“Nolly,” the three-part drama from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T. Davies and produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, has been acquired by Pumpkin Film in China, Now TV in Hong Kong and TVNZ in New Zealand. TVNZ has has also licensed relationship drama “You & Me,” teen drama “Tell Me Everything,” “The Walk-In,” “The Dry,” “Tom Jones,” season two of “The Tower” and season 4 of “The Bay.”

In Japan, TFC/STAR CHANNEL has licensed World Productions’ International Emmy award-winning “Vigil.” Cineplex in Thailand for TrueVisions has also acquired “Vigil,” along with season 3 of Tall Story Pictures’ “The Bay” and celebrated comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

In India, four-part drama “Litvinenko,” starring David Tennant, has been acquired by Viacom18, with TVOD rights going to BookMyShow Stream. BookMyShow has also taken “Karen Pirie,” “Our House,” “Bancroft,” “Pembrokeshire Murders,” “A Confession,” “Endeavour,” “Grace” and “Murder in Provence.” The eighth U.K. season of “Love Island” has been acquired for Lionsgate Play, with season 4 of both “Love Island Australia” and “Love Island U.S.” being acquired by Netflix for the pan-Asian region and Viacom18 in the Indian subcontinent.

Season 2 of “The Tower” and season 3 of “Grace” were sold to Now TV in Hong Kong. “The Walk-In” and “The Tower” season 2 has sold to China’s Pumpkin Film.

Sky New Zealand has licensed “Bump” season 3 and “The Prince’s Master Crafters.” Rialto has acquired season 4 of “Brassic,” with Acorn TV taking season 6 of “Shetland.” Viaplay Group has acquired “Hunters” seasons 1 and 2 and “Jordskott” seasons 1 and 2 for Viaplay Select on SBS On Demand in Australia. SBS On Demand has also acquired “The Dry,” while “The Hunt for Raoul Moat” has pre-sold to BritBox Australia.

Wildlife series “A Year On Planet Earth” has been acquired by Now TV in Hong Kong and PTS in Taiwan, “Mother Nature” by KBS in Korea, “The Wild Landscapes of China” and “Attenborough’s Global Adventure” by Mediacorp in Singapore, with Cineplex in Thailand also taking the latter title.

“Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie” has been acquired in three territories including New Zealand (TVNZ), Australia (Seven) and Taiwan (PTS).

“Hell’s Kitchen USA” season 21 will be streaming on Netflix and season 30 of “The Graham Norton Show” has been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery in New Zealand and Lionsgate Play and Viacom18 for the Indian subcontinent.

In Australia, the latest season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “Ready to Mingle,” have been acquired by Foxtel, with “Million Pound Pawn” landing on Seven.

An output deal across ITV Studios’ scripted and non-scripted programming, such as “The Bay,” “Grace,” “The Tower,” “The Museum,” “Bump” and “Great Barrier Reef: Next Generation” has been renewed by Korea Telecom for the eighth year in a row.