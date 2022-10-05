Italy’s D’Innocenzo Brothers Shooting Eclectic Crime Series ‘Dostoevskij,’ Produced by Sky Studios –– First Look Image

Italian twin directors Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo have started shooting in Rome on “Dostoevskij,” an eclectic detective drama involving a policeman with a troubled past.

This first TV series written and directed by the D’Innocenzo brothers – who are known on the festival circuit for dark dramas “Boy’s Cry,” “Bad Tales” and “America Latina” – is an in-house Sky Studios production produced by the Comcast-owned pay-TV player with Rome’s Paco Cinematografica.

Filippo Timi (“Vincere,” “The Eight Mountains”) stars as Enzo Vitello, a sharp detective with a troubled past, who winds up on the blood trail of a ruthless serial killer, nicknamed Dostoevskij because of letters full of gruesome details that he leaves at crime scenes.

Haunted by the killer’s words, the policeman embarks on a dangerous solo investigation, getting closer and closer to a disturbing existential truth.

Rounding out the “Dostoevskij” cast are Gabriel Montesi (“Bad Tales”), Carlotta Gamba (“Dante”) and Federico Vanni (“I Am the Abyss”).

In a typically colorful director’s statement, the D’Innocenzo Brothers, who are also published poets, described “Dostoevskij” as: “The story of a man, a police officer, a ghost, a winter, a daughter, a friend, the end of a friend, a river, an assassin, a glistening fish, a broken hand, an abandoned daughter, a colonoscopy, a battery charger, a more esteemed colleague, an orphan, an orphanage, a pregnancy, a lost daughter, a younger colleague, an eye washed in a sink, an illness. ‘Dostoevskij’ is the decisive battle among all of these elements in the world.”

“Fabio and Damiano are very talented writers and creatives with a unique voice, who will bring Sky customers and viewers around the world, a series as bold and surprising as their vision,” said Nils Hartmann, EVP Sky Studios Italia and Germany, in a statement.

Shooting on the show will continue in and around Rome through the end of the winter.

“Dostoevskij” will air on Sky and stream on its NOW service in all Sky markets, including the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will be handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.