‘Garcia!’ HBO Max’s Big Swing From Spain, Broken Down by Director Eugenio Mira

There is no bigger swing this year from HBO Max in Spain than its original series “Garcia!” Produced by Madrid’s Zeta Studios, the company behind Netflix’s uber hit “Elite,” it also marks a push by HBO Max in Europe into series of broader appeal than the traditional HBO brand.

Dropping worldwide its first two episodes on HBO Max from Oct. 28, the six-part thriller played to applause at its world premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest where the series’ Spanish director, Eugenio Mira, is a firm favourite, winning best director in 2005 for his feature debut, “The Birthday,” and screening there in 2013 “Grand Piano,” starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack.

“One of our obsessions, and mine in particular, is trying to do things which have not been done before,” Miguel Salvat, VP commissioning editor Spain for HBO Max, explained to Variety at San Sebastian last year at a presentation which included “Garcia!”

“Garcia!” has been greeted in Spain as bringing a breath of fresh air to Spanish scripted. Certainly, few action-adventure romps have been made at its scale or with its craft in Spain, movies or series.

Set in a modern-day Spain wracked by political tensions, “Garcia!” sees plucky intern journalist Antonia (Vecki Velilla, “My Love Lost”) on the lookout for a big scoop to save her job.

Antonia & Garcia – Vicki G. Velilla & Francisco Ortiz Courtesy of HBO Max/Credit: Emilio Pereda

As a presidential candidate disappears and street battles break out between different political factions, she accidentally defrosts a secret agent with extraordinary physical strength, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz, “El Cid”), cryogenically frozen in a laboratory in the 1950s by dictator Francisco Franco’s secret service.

Billed as Spain’s answer to “Captain America,” “Garcia” is underpinned by a strong character arc. With a strong line in dapper ‘50s suits, a gravelly voice and manly bearing, García must adapt to a world that has changed beyond recognition.

Programmed to obey without question, he has to learn to think – and feel – for himself. Once working for Franco he must decide where his loyalties lie amid a conspiracy to return Spain to brutal dictatorship, as the season builds to a reportedly spectacular climax.

“History and politics are part of the background of the series, but only to support the story,” explained Salvat.

He added: “In the end, this is a highly entertaining action series which, thanks to its premise and short references to the past, tells the viewer the many things that have changed in our society over the last 60 years, but also fundamental things have remained the same.”

Based on the 2014 graphic novel “¡García!” by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, with its suspense punctuated by humor and satire, “Garcia!” is created by Sara Antuña (“Aida,” Paco’s Men”) and Carlos de Pando (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”). Variety talked to director Mira after the series celebrated its European premiere at Sitges:

How did you address the adaptation in terms of tone?

I wanted to differentiate “García!” It’s not a well-known graphic novel, so doesn’t create audience expectations. Spanish fiction about super agents or supermen have always been parodies – “Mort & Phil” or “Spy Time” – based on the supposition that these figures can’t really exist in Spain. “García!” in contrast, takes seriously the idea of a secret service created by Franco’s regime.

“García” has political referents but can’t be called a political series. It’s a super spy action thriller…

I enjoyed talking about reality from a non-conflictive standpoint. Parody takes an archetype and delivers a caricature. It always has an agenda. Satire broadens the focus. It says: “This is Spain.” The series as it is could be from either side of Spain’s political divide. What I’m more interested in is a universal vision. The series talks about a hyper-polarisation in pretty well all countries, certainly the U.S. and U.K., and the creation of [false] narratives as a result. We made a large effort to represent the past as a contrast between what it really was and an idealisation, which only leads to disaster.

You world premiered “Garcia!” at Austin’s Fantastic Fest and Barcelona’ Sitges Fantastic Film Festival. How did international and national audiences relate to the series?

In Austin, it worked really well. People reacted very well indeed to the character dynamics. In Spain, audiences might get more nuances.

What are the main anchors for audiences at home or abroad?

For me, the heart of the series is Antonia. They will be close to her until the season’s second half when viewers will note that something is coming and suffer for her. The dynamics between Antonia and Garcia will surprise. No one will expect their level of tenderness. He has a paternal side, like a bigger brother, or as if she’s his new partner agent. Watching how they work together, one impulsive, the other more reflexive and cautious [is a joy].

John Hopewell contributed to this article.