‘Gladiators’ Revival From MGM Set at BBC One

A “Gladiators” revival is heading to BBC One next year.

The competition series is returning with an eleven episode series produced by MGM Television UK and Hungry Bear Media, and will focus on “a brand new generation of superhumans who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.”

Per BBC One, this new iteration of “Gladiators” will incorporate fresh games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each installment with the iconic “The Eliminator” event.

Filming will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023. Additional information about the series, including broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

It’s notable that “Gladiators” is being revived internationally by MGM while the studio is in a state of limbo under new parent company Amazon, and at the same time as MGM is still trying to get a reboot off the ground stateside for “American Gladiators,” the original U.S. format that “Gladiators” is based on. Last fall, MGM teamed up with WWE to make a version of the competition featuring WWE wrestlers, but there’s been no word on when or where that project will land.

“Gladiators” is a Hungry Bear and MGM Television UK production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was commissioned by Kate Phillips as director of entertainment. Dan Baldwin executive produces for Hungry Bear and Dom Bird for MGM Television. The commissioning editor for the BBC will be confirmed at a later date.

“Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other,” Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said. “Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and unscripted content at MGM Television added: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide. We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”