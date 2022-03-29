Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo, Streamer Mubi Bow Season 2 of Podcast ‘Encuentros’

Season 2 of “Encuentros,” the weekly podcast co-produced by Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo and streamer, MUBI, bows Wednesday, March 30 with the first episode featuring Chilean actress Antonia Zegers and Oscar-winning Mexican production designer Eugenio Caballero in conversation.

In this episode titled “A Collective Memory,” Caballero and Zegers will discuss their experiences and takeaways from more than two decades of work in their respective fields.

Eugenio Caballero Credit: Carlos Somonte

Zegers’ credits include Pablo Larrain’s “The Club,” Sebastian Lelio’s Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” and Lucia Puenzo’s gender abuse thriller series, “La Jauria,” produced by Larrain’s Fabula.

Caballero became the first Mexican production designer to receive an Oscar for art direction, thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” in 2007. He has also worked on Alfonso Cuaron’s triple Oscar-winning “Roma,” J.A. Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” and Jim Jarmusch’s “The Limits of Control,” among other titles.

The next five episodes focusing on cinema & culture in Latin America will see the pairings of director Kiro Russo (Bolivia) and director Paz Encina (Paraguay); screenwriter, writer and director Martín Rejtman (Argentina) and vocalist and composer Santiago Motorizado (Argentina); the producer and director Cristina Gallego (Colombia) and screenwriter, producer and director Jayro Bustamante (Guatemala); director and actress Ana Katz (Argentina) and director Pablo Stoll (Uruguay); and actress Dolores Fonzi (Argentina) and singer Julieta Venegas (Mexico).

Dolores Fonzi Credit: Camila Fortunato

Encounters will feature a new episode every Wednesday starting March 30, and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcast listening platforms. It can also be heard on lacorrientedelgolfo.net, which will include complementary materials.

MUBI, a production company and film distributor as well as a global streaming service, is available in 190 countries, with more than 12 million members worldwide.

Both companies have been producing podcasts in response to a burgeoning appetite for the listening format. According to a recent report by eMarketer, podcasts are most popular in English-speaking countries with Spanish-speaking nations following close behind. The market for them continue to grow in Latin America, with eMarketer/Insider Intelligence reporting that among internet users in the region, Mexico has 25.8% of podcast listeners while Brazil has 24.5% and Argentina 19.2%.