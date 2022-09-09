Florian Zeller Joins Forces With Mediawan, CAA Executive to Launch Blue Morning Pictures

Playwright-turned-filmmaker Florian Zeller (“The Father”), who is at Venice with “The Son,” is joining forces with the European group Mediawan (“Call My Agent!”) and former CAA executive Federica Sainte-Rose to launch Blue Morning Pictures, a new production company.

The multi-year deal will see Mediawan finance and produce with Blue Morning Pictures programming across an array of platforms.

Zeller recently relocated in Los Angeles to accompany the release of “The Son” in the U.S., and promote the film during the awards season. Operating from both Paris and L.A., Zeller will now be working hand-in-hand with Sainte-Rose to develop a slate of premium films and television series.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new adventure with my longtime colleague Federica, whose taste and distinct sensibility I’ve always admired,” said Zeller, adding that they “have a shared vision for telling bold character-driven stories with the hope of moving and engaging audiences on a global scale.”

“Mediawan has been a terrific partner for my stage productions in France, and I am thrilled to launch Blue Morning with their support,” Zeller continued.

After an award-winning career as a playwright, Zeller made his directorial debut with an adaptation of his popular play, “The Father.” The film won two Oscars — best actor for Anthony Hopkins and best adapted screenplay for Zeller and Christopher Hampton. His sophomore outing, “The Son,” also adapted from his play, stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby. The movie is playing in competition and is already being buzzed about as a potentially strong Oscar contender.

Sainte-Rose previously served as an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department, where she was involved in the packaging and sales of numerous films, including Audrey Diwan’s “Happening.” She also worked on “The Father” and “The Son.”

“This new collaboration is fully in line with Mediawan’s strategy, which is to bring together the best creative talents to develop premium content with international appeal,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, founder and president of Mediawan. “Florian, as both a screenwriter and a director, has a very unique sense of storytelling and I can’t wait to see what story he brings next to the screen,” added Capton.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adéquat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.