Exile Content Studio Taps Kevin Shinick to Showrun ‘Lil’ Heroes’ Animated TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming animated TV series “Lil’ Heroes” from Exile Content Studio is one step closer to being made. The studio has tapped Emmy Award-winning writer, author Kevin Shinick, best known for his stints as writer, producer and voice-actor on Adult Swim’s irreverent “Robot Chicken” and his best-selling YA novel, “Star Wars: Force Collector.”

Shinick joins NBA star Carmelo Anthony who serves as an executive producer and voice actor on the upcoming series. Asani Swann, Anthony’s producing partner and co-founder of Creative 7, also executive produces.

Launched in January this year, the “Lil’ Heroes” franchise started off as an NFT collection created by Spanish contemporary artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio, the film, television, audio, and digital production house founded by Isaac Lee and now a part of Candle Media.

The Lil’ Heroes NFT collection generated over $60 million in trading volume and reached over 80,000 members on Discord, with ambassadors including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Will I Am and Anthony who all had Lil’ Heroes likenesses made in their honor.

Said Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder and CEO of the “Lil’ Heroes” franchise: “Kevin has had a part in the creation of some of the most iconic brands in entertainment and it’s a privilege to have him as the showrunner of the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ animated series.”

“Every creative session with Kevin is a joy ride. Our ‘Lil’ Heroes’ are in for the time of their lives, and so are our fans. I, for one, can’t wait to jump on board as well!” said Stephen Davis, Exile Kids and Animation executive producer and former CCO of Hasbro, whose past credits include “Transformers,” “My Little Pony” and “Power Rangers.”

“As a fan of both Exile and Edgar Plans, the opportunity to play an important role in their unprecedented journey to create an animated TV series based on the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ characters is irresistible,” said Shinick. “I’ve had the pleasure to create pop culture that lives on via books, TV, and more, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be tied to a franchise that heralds what’s next in entertainment.”

Shinick has worked alongside such exalted names as George Lucas (“Star Wars: Detours”), Stan Lee (Marvel’s “Spider-Man”), the rock band Kiss (“Scooby-Doo” and “Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery”), and Mad Magazine, which he adapted into the Emmy-nominated animated series, “Mad.”

He has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and has the distinction of being the only person to have written “Spider-Man” for the comics (“Avenging Spider-Man”), the stage (“Spider-Man Live!” at Radio City Music Hall), and the screen (the Emmy-nominated animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man” on Disney+).

“Kevin’s unique combination of incredible talent, creativity, and experience will enable us to more fully create the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ universe as an animated series that lets us all imagine a universe full of heroes fighting for what’s right in the world,” said Plans.