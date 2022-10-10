The European Work in Progress Cologne Unveils 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), an annual film industry event taking place in Germany, has unveiled the lineup of its 5th edition which will showcase 28 projects selected out of 150 submissions.

The event, set to take place Oct. 17-19 in the run up to the Cologne Film Festival, will hand out approximately €60,000 worth of funding and will introduce a new prize, the EWIP TorinoFilmLab Audience Design Award.

All projects will be presented in a 15-minute pitching session to EWIP guests and an international jury. This year’s jury will include Olivier Barbier, head of acquisitions at mk2 films; Vanja Kaludjercic, director of the Rotterdam festival (IDFA); Julien Rejl, Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight’s new artistic director; Saralisa Volm, a filmmaker and actress; and Thanassis Karathanos, producer at Twenty Twenty Vision.

More than 250 participants are expected at the event, including U.S. distributor Neon, and programmers from Cannes (Critics’ Week, Director’s Fortnight), as well as San Sebastián, the Berlinale, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Tribeca and Les Arcs, among other festivals. Key sales executives from mk2, Playtime, Charades, Coproduction Office, Fortissimo Films and The Match Factory are also set to attend. Sponsors and partners of The European Work in Progress Cologne include K13 Studios, MMC Film & TV Studios and LAVAlabs.

The selected projects are:

“Almamula,” Juan Sebastian Torales

“As it is,” Antonello Scarpelli

“Between Us,” Kanwal Sethi

“Brief History of a Family,” Jianjie Lin

“Deserts,” Faouzi Bensaidi

“Empty Nets,” Behrooz Karamizade

“Franky Five Star,” Birgit Muller

“Human/Animal,” Alessandro Pugno

“Intermission,” Anna Kuznetsova

“Jepot,” Carlos Papa Guarani

“Last Shadow at First Light,” Nicole Midori Woodford

“Lost in the Night,” Amat Escalante

“Mamacruz,” Patricia Ortega

“Mˣ,” Jan Henrik Stahlberg

“Natasha’s Dance,” Jos Stelling

“Nobody Likes Me,” Tomas Weinreb

“On Mothers and Daughters,” Tanja Egen

“Pierce,” Nelicia Low

“Running on Sand,” Adar Shafran

“Russia vs. Lawyers,” Masha Novikova

“Samsara,” Lois Patino

“Sultana’s Dream,” Isabel Herguera

“Superluna,” Federico Bondiature.

“The Alienated,” Anna Kruglova

“The Echo,” Tatiana Huezo

“The First Lady,” Udi Nir, Sagi Bornstein

“The Projectionist,” Orkhan Agazadeh

“Until The Sun Dies,” Jonas Brander