‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Teaser Unveils December Premiere Date

Birds will fly, fish will swim and Emily will be in Paris.

Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated escapist romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” will launch its third season on Netflix on Dec. 21. The streamer announced the date and revealed a teaser for the upcoming season on Saturday morning during its Tudum virtual fan event.

The new footage shows Emily (Lily Collins) as she finds herself at a crossroads in every aspect of her life, deciding the pathway she will choose regarding her work and love life. Emily will have to figure out exactly where her loyalties lie and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventurous lifestyle that wandering through the city of love provides.

While Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger suggesting that Emily would perhaps leave Paris, the teaser sees Emily still living a thrilling life in the French capital, hanging out with her best friend Ashley (Mindy Chen) and romantically involved with Alfie, her British boyfriend (Lucien Laviscount). The teaser also sees Emily having some tension-filled interactions with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her on-and-off French romantic interest.

For its third season, “Emily in Paris” also brings back cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie. Executive producers are Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for JAX Media, Andrew Fleming and Alison Brown. Producers are Collins, Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick and Jake Fuller.

Watch the new teaser for “Emily in Paris” Season 3 below: