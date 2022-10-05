U.K.’s Eagle Eye Drama Launches Belgium-Based Production Company Happy Duck Films

Eagle Eye Drama, the U.K. scripted production indie headed by Walter Iuzzolino that is known for hit TV shows such the British remake of Belgium’s “Professor T” have announced the launch of Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films.

Eagle Eye, which was set up by Iuzzolino and other founders of his foreign-language drama streaming service Walter Presents, have now teamed up with Belgian director Dries Vos who directed the “Professor T” remake and local line producer Hiskia Van Aert (“Undercover,” “Rough Justice”) to set up this new venture.

Happy Duck Films will be based in the Belgian region of Flanders and will produce a wide range of English language titles “with creative talent from Flanders and beyond,” a statement said. No projects were announced.

Dries Vos will be joining the Happy Duck Films board of directors alongside its U.K. head of production Isobel Nicholson.

Said Eagle Eye Drama’s chief creative officer Jo McGrath: “When we set up Eagle Eye three years ago, our core aspiration was to break exciting new talent into the U.K. production community. We were determined to look beyond our shores and to utilize wonderful high-caliber creatives from Europe and around the world who could bring a fresh tone and feel to the screen.”

Besides “Professor T,” which Eagle Eye produced for Britain’s ITV broadcaster Eagle Eye, they have also produced the shows “Hotel Portofino,” also for ITV, and “Suspect” and “Before We Die,” both for Channel 4.

“Great program makers are the bedrock on which every successful production business is founded and a key pillar of Eagle Eye’s strategic growth plan,” said Iuzzolino. He called Happy Duck “an important milestone in our growth trajectory.”

“Working with Eagle Eye over the past two years was an exciting opportunity to bring some of the best creatives from Flanders into the prestigious arena of English language program making,” said Vos.

“It was a match made in heaven, and the new venture will take our shared ambition to the next level, becoming a gateway for the best and most visionary talent from Flanders, Belgium and beyond to create a rich slate of great British shows,” he added.