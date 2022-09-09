Cohen Media Group Buys U.S. Rights to Toronto Film ‘Driving Madeleine’ From Pathe (EXCLUSIVE)

Cohen Media Group has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Driving Madeleine,” a stirring new drama directed Oscar-nominated filmmaker Christian Carion (“Joyeux Noel”), and starring Dany Boon (“Bienvenue chez les ch’tis”).

The film is playing in the Official Selection at the Toronto Film Festival. Besides “Joyeux Noel,” Carion’s wide-ranging films include the Cold War spy thriller “Farewell,” the World War II tale “Come What May,” the mystery “My Son,” and the rural drama “The Girl from Paris.”

“Driving Madeleine” stars Boon as Charles, a taxi driver in Paris who is struggling under mounting stress. His debts are coming due, his driver’s license is in danger of being suspended because of numerous fines, and his marriage is falling apart. He has no way of knowing his life is about to be transformed when he picks up Madeleine, a 92-year-old woman who is soon to move into a care facility. She asks Charles to make certain stops during what may be her last ride through the city. Charles grumbles but is slowly charmed by Madeleine’s warmth and fascinated by her tales as she slowly reveals the dramatic and shocking story of her life.

Madeleine is played by renowned actor and singer Line Renaud who has starred opposite Boon in many hit movies, including “Bienvenue chez les ch’tis.”

“‘Driving Madeleine’ is another brilliant film from one of world cinema’s most engaging filmmakers,” said Cohen Media Group’s Robert Aaronson. “We are thrilled to be working with Christian Carion again. Fans will be touched by this universal story of pain, struggle and resilience,” Aaronson continued.

Carion said he was “happy and proud to work once again with the Cohen Media Group team.” “After ‘Come What May’ and ‘My Son,’ it’s time for Madeleine to be driven all around the U.S.,” Carion added.

The agreement negotiated by Cohen Media Group Senior VP Robert Aaronson and Pathé Films’ Marie-Laure Montironi, executive VP of international sales. Pathé will release the film in France on Sept. 21.