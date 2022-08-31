Hit Canadian Mystery Series ‘Aller Simple’ to be Distributed by Oble (EXCLUSIVE)

French production and distribution firm Oble is to handle international licensing of Canadian hit drama series “Aller Simple” or “No Return.”



Produced by French-Canadian firm Sphere Media, the six-episode psychological thriller premiered on prime-time earlier this year in Canada and has been a hit with critics and audiences. It plays on Noovo, where it has been the most watched drama in the channel’s history, and is available before linear broadcast via subscription on Crave TV.



Written by Annie Pierard, Bernard Dansereau and Etienne Pierard-Dansereau, who all previously worked on Sphere’s “Epidemie” (aka “The Outbreak”), the show sees six complete strangers; a former policeman, an art-dealer, a retired teacher, a marketing director, a criminal lawyer and a businesswoman, en-route to a reclusive billionaire’s home when their helicopter makes an emergency landing deep in the forest. Having survived intact, they stumble across a fishing camp. But disturbing incidents suggest that it may not be a safe haven and there are as to whether the guests are really who they claim be.



The show is directed by Yan Lanouette Turgeon (“Epidemie” and “L’Imposteur”).



The key cast includes Marc Beaupré (“Série Noire,” “Les Honorables”), Eric Bruneau (“Coroner,” “Faits Divers”), Caroline Dhavernas (“Mary Kills People,” “Hannibal”), Nathalie Doummar (“Virage,” “M’entends-tu? III”), Anick Lemay (“L’Échappée,” “Mauvais Karma”), Rémi-Pierre Paquin (“C’est Comme ça que je t’aime,” “Les Invincibles”), Anie Pascale (“Alertes 2,” “Pour Sarah”), Luc Picard (“Omertà,” “District 31”) and Samian (“Hochelaga,” “Terre des Ames”).



“ ‘Aller Simple’ is captivating television from start to finish. It’s an extremely well-written and extremely well-crafted drama, turning the traditional Murder-Mystery genre on its head with its sophistication and originality,” said Hugo Brisbois, CEO and co-founder of Oble.



Oble is an international production and distribution outfit, which describes itself as “acting at every stage of the creation, from developing a concept to its international funding as well as producing and handling worldwide sales.” Among its current projects is a biopic on Jack Ma, the iconic and controversial founder of Alibaba.



Sphere Media is a group which includes merged former companies Sienna Films and Go Films