Up to $500,000 BTF Acceleration Fund Launched at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment

BTF Media, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s fastest-growing production houses, has unveiled a BTF Acceleration prize initiative worth up to a collective $500,000 for five projects at this week’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, the Europe-America TV co-production forum.

BTF Acceleration seeks to promote emerging talent, opening up opportunities within the audiovisual industry, incubating creators and accelerating projects, BTF Media announced via the organisation of Conecta Fiction on Wednesday.

The initiative forms part of BTF Corporate Venture Capital, a private capital investment fund promoted by the company. BTF Media will become a strategic ally accompanying the projects’ realization, it added, saying that the maximum endowment provided for this fund is $500,000. This will be divvied up among the five winning projects on a case-by-case basis.

The announcement was made on the first full day of Conecta Fiction, whose industry centerpiece is a series of pitching sessions.

These have been expanded this year to take in not only Co-Pro Series – projects on which producers are seeking potential co-production partners – but also High-End Series (costing over €1 million – $1.05 million – per episode), Feel-Good Formats and Docudrama Series.

Established by BTF Media founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero, BTF Media has proved hugely active expanding from its Mexico-base, establishing offices in the U.S., Argentina, Spain and Chile.

Last September, BTF Media announced was created a joint venture with Secouya Studios, Micelio Media Group. It has recently announced a Marilyn Monroe biopic series and another on the life and works of Frida Kahlo.

The five BTF Media Acceleration awards join 17 other industry prizes at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, which runs June 21-24:

PITCH COPRO SERIES

● RTVE AWARD: Development contract.

● ACORDE AWARD: License to use its music library for the first season.

● SPAIN FILM COMMISSION AWARD: €1,000 for the project that best showcases Spanish locations.

● VIS STORYTELLERS AWARD: €10,000 for the best pitch.

● TV DRAMA VISIÓN AWARD: Invitation to pitch at TV Drama Vision at the Göteborg Festival.

● BAM BOGOTÁ AWARD: Invitation to pitch at BAM Bogotá.

● WAWA AWARD: Membership and pitch at WBF.

SANFIC INDUSTRIA AWARD: Fast track for the SANFIC Industria Series Lab.

PITCH HIGH-END SERIES

● RTVE AWARD: Development contract

● SPAIN FILM COMMISSION AWARD: €1,000 for the project that best showcases Spanish locations

● VIS STORYTELLERS AWARD: €10,000 for the best pitch.

● TV DRAMA VISIÓN AWARD: Invitation to pitch at TV Drama Vision at the Göteborg Festival.

BAM BOGOTÁ AWARD: Invitation to pitch at BAM Bogotá.

PITCH DOCUDRAMA SERIES PROJECTS

● ACORDE AWARD: License to use its music library for the first season.

● CASTILLA-LA MANCHA MEDIA AWARD: Recording of a promotional clip of the project and promotion of the project on Castilla La-Mancha TV.

● SPAIN FILM COMMISSION AWARD: €1,000 for the project that best showcases Spanish locations

LA MANCHA WINES AWARD: Weight of the winner in wine.

