BBC Studios Unveils ‘Artemis Fowl’ Writer Eoin Colfer’s First Live Action Original

“Artemis Fowl” writer Eoin Colfer’s first live action original project was amongst news announced during this year’s MipJunior Keynote from BBC Studios’ Kids & Family head Cecilia Persson.

With over 25 million copies of the “Artemis Fowl” series sold, the author’s new project is being written in collaboration with screenwriter Viko Nikci.

The idea “combines a gripping high-stakes mystery with a fun gang of unlikely young heroes,” in this sci-fi series which combines action, comedy and multiple plot twists,” according to a BBC statement.

Persson also talked up a partnership with Big Deal Films to develop an animation series based on the “Little Bad Man” books about a wannabe rapper and his crew. It is written by the best-selling author and YouTube star, Humza Arshad, MBE, and his writing partner Henry White.

Another show “Flip, Flap and Zip” is in development with the Finnish company Haruworks.

The pre-school series is inspired by unboxing videos. In “Flip Flap and Zip” three friends open up and explore the world around them one zip at a time.

Meanwhile “Phoenix Rise” follows a group of teenagers taking their first steps back into mainstream education after exclusion. Commissioned by Sarah Muller, head of commissioning and acquisitions 7+ at the BBC and due to air next year, this Kids & Family drama, distributed by Sinking Ship Entertainment has its World Premiere Screening at MipJunior today.

Another BBC Studios title, “Supertato,” is a comedy that follows the world’s greatest potato superhero as he battles Evil Pea among the supermarket aisles. Produced by Kids & Family production the series was commissioned by the BBC and co-produced with Tencent Video with animation provided by Brighton Zoo. It launches on CBeebies this month and is being presented to the international market for the first time.

BBC Studios Kids & Family is co-producing and distributing Aircraft Pictures and Wexworks Media’s forthcoming comedy drama “Popularity Papers” about a middle school rights of passage story. It is currently in production in Canada.

In her brief, 30-minute presentation, Persson talked up the commercial entity’s strategy, as well as the new projects.

Persson moved over to the Beeb from WarnerMedia to help oversee the transition of the broadcaster’s in-house children’s programming division to its new home at BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

“Today we are transforming the way we do business,” she said. “The move to BBC Studios enhances our investment power and co-production possibilities, and allows us to build global brands. As a combined division we can pursue more with more resources. We have the capability to do more and we want to do it with you.”

Areas where Kids & Family want to expand include animation and formats for children.

“We are looking for that next format for kids,” she said.

Still building its team, the division is hiring someone to look at which platforms kids are on.

“It is something you have to take care of,” she said. “You have to have the touch points to give that audience an opportunity.”

It’s no surprise that Persson gravitated towards children’s television.

“Growing up in Sweden, I have fond memories of watching children’s TV, watching shows that continue to interest audiences today,” she said during her keynote. She added: “I began my career in film and entertainment. When I joined the kids community, I knew I had found my home.”