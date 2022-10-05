Banijay Reveals Eco-Friendly Stand for Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay has revealed an eco-friendly stand ahead of the 2022 Mipcom market at Cannes.

Located at a prime location in front of Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, the two-floor structure – a re-usable construction made of wood – comprises more than 500m2 of floor space including meeting rooms, a reception area, several terraces and hospitality areas.

Created by Romain Larue from Orati and designed by architect Nicola Spinetto, the build uses Cross Laminated Timber – a technology noted for its strength, versatility and sustainability.

The construction will optimize brightness throughout its central patio area and terraces and will be home to Banijay’s 250+ Mipcom team.

All panels have been flat-packed with a minimum of trucks required to transport the construction. To complement the eco-theme, the stand will feature plants sourced from a local nursery, the program catalogues and merchandise for clients are recyclable, and after the market, the stand will be stored less than 50km from Cannes.

Banijay will have an expanded market presence at Mipcom, following a three-year hiatus. Highlights of the company’s fall slate include “Starstruck,” “Blow Up,” “Love Triangle,” “Le Plus Grand Karaoké de France” and “MasterChef: Young Talent” and Banijay Rights-fronted scripted titles: “Marie Antoinette,” “Rogue Heroes,” “Bali 2002” and “Serial Lover.”

Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, said: “It has been three years since Banijay has exhibited at Mipcom and our first major market since the acquisition of Endemol Shine, so we felt it important to present ourselves in a very prominent way. This ground-breaking, eco-friendly project truly represents Banijay’s commitment to sustainability, re-enforcing our mission to reduce our carbon footprint and overall impact on the environment.

“It’s the perfect engine room for our supersized team who will arrive at Mipcom 2022 as one of the world’s biggest producers and distributors of TV content,” Payne added.

Mipcom takes place Oct. 17-20.